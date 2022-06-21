Melaleuca Appoints Jerry Felton To CEO

By Team Business For Home

Melaleuca: The Wellness Company®, a manufacturer and online retailer of over 400 proprietary health and wellness products, has appointed Frank VanderSloot as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors and has promoted Jerry Felton to Chief Executive Officer.

VanderSloot explained that in his new full-time position as Executive Chairman, he will focus on key initiatives such as corporate strategy, messaging, new product development, and corporate culture. VanderSloot continues to direct and manage the company’s Marketing and Legal departments while training leaders across the company in management principles that have been critical to Melaleuca’s success. He also plans to spend more time teaching leadership principles to Independent Marketing Executives throughout the world. Jerry Felton, as the new CEO, will handle the day-to-day operations of the $2 billion health products company. Felton reports directly to VanderSloot.

VanderSloot has served as Melaleuca CEO since he founded the company in September 1985 with just seven employees and eight products. Since then, he has led the development of the company’s innovative product line, guided its growth to become a global enterprise that generates over $2 billion in annual revenue, and transformed it into one of the largest online retailers in America.

As CEO, Felton now heads all sales and operations of Melaleuca in the 20 countries and territories where it operates.

A privately held company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Melaleuca currently employs more than 4,600 team members and has over two million households that shop each month with the company.

Melaleuca has become the largest online wellness shopping club in North America and is a world leader in developing effective, one-of-a-kind health and wellness products.

Over the last 10 years, Felton has overseen Melaleuca’s international operations where he has tripled the company’s revenues and led its global expansion throughout Europe and Asia. Since 2017, Felton has held the title of President of Melaleuca International, and prior to that role, he spent five years as the company’s Senior Vice President of International.

He started at Melaleuca in March 2009 as Senior Vice President of Sales, bringing with him 17 years of experience as an executive at UPS, the largest shipping company in the world, where he rose to the position of Vice President of Global Account Sales.

“Jerry has been extremely instrumental in the record-breaking growth that Melaleuca has experienced around the world,”

VanderSloot said.

“He is an exceptionally talented leader who inspires his teams to elevate strategy, communication, and processes throughout Melaleuca’s global operations. Jerry is an excellent example of passion, leadership, and innovative thinking, and he is extremely well prepared to take on this new role as the CEO of all of Melaleuca.”

When the announcement was made at Melaleuca’s national convention in front of thousands of Melaleuca customers and Marketing Executives, Felton took the stage.

“I’ve had the good fortune of spending a lot of time with Frank over the past 13 years,”

Felton said.

“He’s my mentor, my teacher, and my friend. I don’t have to convince anyone here that Frank is a rare person and a unique leader. I’ll be the first to acknowledge that I’m not Frank. I can’t be.

But I can be me, and I will carry forward the principles, values, and traditions that Frank has established over the past 37 years. Sure, I’ll bring my experience and perspectives to the role, but I won’t forget the principles that brought us here. I’m committed to carrying forward the legacy that Frank and all of our Marketing Executives and customers have created.”

“We’re at a great time at Melaleuca right now,” Felton added. “Our business is strong, it’s vibrant, and it’s growing. Our success can be attributed to foundational principles, solid leadership, and a culture that delivers on our noble mission of enhancing lives. Our business model is more relevant and more sustainable than it has ever been. Our future is very bright, and we should all be proud of what we’ve built under Frank’s leadership.”

Explaining how these two executive positions work together, VanderSloot compared the new roles to flying a commercial aircraft.

“There are two people in a cockpit, the pilot and the navigator,” VanderSloot said. “The navigator charts the destination and course and files the flight plan. And the pilot flies the plane. In this case, Jerry is the pilot and I am the navigator.”

Melaleuca emphasizes that VanderSloot’s transition to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors is not retirement; he is not stepping down or even slowing down. At 73 years old, VanderSloot enjoys good health, maintains a full work schedule, and continues to set and hold world records in the competitive sport of indoor rowing.

These executive leadership promotions are part of Melaleuca’s long-term succession plan aimed at seamlessly passing institutional knowledge, management principles, and real-world experience to Melaleuca’s Management Team while VanderSloot continues to lead the company and Melaleuca leaders in his role of Executive Chairman.

“Melaleuca’s growth continues to astound me,” VanderSloot said.

“We have grown into an operation that enhances lives all over the world. The opportunity we provide for the little guy to get ahead financially and for those individuals and families that are now living healthier, more vibrant lives because of Melaleuca’s products is what it is all about.

Hearing the stories of the lives that have been changed forever is what drives me every day. Millions need the improved immune systems and good health that Melaleuca provides its loyal customers. I am very excited about our future as we enter this new era.”

Source: East Idaho News

The post Melaleuca Appoints Jerry Felton To CEO appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/melaleuca-appoints-jerry-felton-to-ceo/