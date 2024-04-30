Medifast Q1 2024 Revenue Down 49.9% To $175 Million

By Team Business For Home

First quarter 2024 revenue decreased 49.9% to $174.7 million from $349.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches, lower Coach productivity, and a $9.1 million impact from a timing difference related to changes in the company’s sales order terms and conditions with its customers realized in the first quarter of 2023.

The total number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches decreased 35.6% to 37,800 compared to 58,700 for the first quarter of 2023.

The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach was $4,623, compared to $5,945 for the first quarter last year, primarily driven by continued pressure on customer acquisition.

Dan Chard, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said:

“Fast paced medical innovation is providing greater access to medical weight loss solutions than ever before. We are transforming our OPTAVIA offer to include comprehensive support for consumers who wish to use GLP-1 medical weight loss solutions on their individual journeys to sustainable healthy lifestyles.

It’s a market that is estimated by a recent BCG market study to have the potential to grow to $50B or more by 2030, and it’s one that we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on.”

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and coach-guided lifestyle solution OPTAVIA®, which provides people with a simple, yet comprehensive approach to help them achieve lasting optimal health and wellbeing.

OPTAVIA’s lifestyle plans deliver clinically proven health benefits as well as evidence-based tools, including scientifically developed products and a framework for habit creation reinforced by independent Coaches and Community support. As a physician-founded company with a 40+ year history, Medifast is a leader in the U.S. weight management industry.

Through a collaboration with the national virtual primary care provider LifeMD, OPTAVIA customers have access to board-certified affiliated clinicians and medications, such as GLP-1s, that support treatment plans for obesity and other health conditions.

The company continues to innovate and build upon its scientific and clinical heritage to fulfill its mission of offering the world Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Medifast was recognized in 2023 by Financial Times as one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies and in 2022 as one of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com and OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on X.

