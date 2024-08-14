Medifast (OPTAVIA) Q2 Revenue Down 43,1% To $169 Million

By Team Business For Home

Medifast (NYSE: MED), the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution, OPTAVIA®, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Revenue of $168.6 million, with revenue per active earning Coach of $4,972

Independent active earning OPTAVIA Coaches of 33,900

Net loss of $8.2 million (non-GAAP adjusted net income of $10.1 million)

Loss per diluted share of $0.75 (non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.92)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investment Securities of $163.5 million with zero debt

“We are acting decisively to transform our business to position us for long-term growth, with a strong balance sheet free of debt, a clear focus on new customer acquisition, and a broader health and wellness offer to a significantly expanded target market,”

said Dan Chard, Chairman & CEO.

”Our holistic approach, encompassing nutrition, personalized coaching, a supportive community, and access to a clinician through our collaboration with telehealth provider, LifeMD, positions us uniquely to support those who are interested in weight loss medications as well as those who are transitioning off a medical regimen, or those who choose to pursue more traditional weight loss methods. Our mission today, much like it has been over the last 40 years, is to help our customers create lifestyle changes and establish healthy habits, and we are developing new plans and products to aid individuals in achieving healthier lifestyles. We believe we are more relevant than ever in today’s environment and are well positioned to shape the future of health and wellness, impacting millions of lives.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter 2024 revenue decreased 43.1% to $168.6 million from $296.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 primarily driven by a decrease in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches and lower Coach productivity. The total number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches decreased 36.2% to 33,900 compared to 53,100 for the second quarter of 2023. The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach decreased 10.9% to $4,972 compared to $5,578 for the second quarter last year, primarily driven by continued pressure on customer acquisition.

