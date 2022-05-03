Medifast – Optavia First Quarter Sales Up 22.6% To $417 Million

By Team Business For Home

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to the Prior-Year Period

Revenue increased 22.6% to $417.6 million

21.7% growth in the number of active earning OPTA VIA Coaches to 63,900

VIA Coaches to 63,900 Revenue per active earning OPTA VIA Coach increased 1.3% to $6,536

VIA Coach increased 1.3% to $6,536 Net income increased 1.7% to $41.8 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $3.59, an increase of 3.8%

Annual revenue guidance raised to $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion and full-year EPS to $14.60 to $16.05

“Record quarterly revenues, sharp acceleration in coach metrics and an increase in our annual financial guidance are powerful indications of the underlying strength of our business.

We have record numbers of independent active earning OPTAVIA Coaches, helping us drive robust product demand and rapidly increasing digital engagement, and bolstering OPTAVIA to the #1 revenue share position among publicly traded companies in the weight management industry in the United States,”

said Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medifast.

“We continue to take advantage of significant opportunities to further leverage our technological innovation and infrastructure. Through deeper integration of key technologies and data analytics, we are enhancing the OPTAVIA customer experience and enabling significant productivity gains for OPTAVIA Coaches.

All of this creates strong potential for further expansion into the broader health and wellness sector. We have a clear growth vision, and a solid platform to drive additional long-term value for our stockholders.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter 2022 revenue increased 22.6% to $417.6 million from $340.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The total number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches increased 21.7% to 63,900 compared to 52,500 for the first quarter of 2021.

The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach was $6,536 compared to $6,454 for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3%. The year-over-year growth in revenue was primarily driven by the increase in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches and in the productivity per active earning OPTAVIA Coach.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®.

Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted more than 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System.

Medifast was recognized in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes’ 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017.

For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

The post Medifast – Optavia First Quarter Sales Up 22.6% To $417 Million appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/medifast-optavia-first-quarter-sales-up-22-6-to-417-million/