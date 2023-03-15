Medical Marijuana Inc. (Kannaway) Appoints New CEO

By Team Business For Home

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), a holding company with operating assets dedicated to the cannabis and hemp industries, along with portfolio investments in companies in the biotechnology industry, announced today the appointment of Dr. Timothy R. Scott as its new Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Scott takes the helm of the organization after serving on the Company’s board since 2015, as well as for several years on the Boards of both of the entities that comprise the Company’s investment holdings, signaling a thorough understanding of the Company’s operating subsidiaries and portfolio investments. Dr. Scott had recently taken an advisory role within the Company, having accepted a position as the Chief People Officer, before accepting this new role of CEO.

Dr. Scott’s appointment follows the acceptance by the Board of Directors of the resignation of Blake N. Schroeder who served as the Company’s CEO, President and Chairman of the Board since 2021 and served in other executive roles going back to 2016. Mr. Schroeder will continue to serve on the boards of the Company’s portfolio investments; Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) and Neuropathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX). In addition, he will provide consulting and advisory services to Neuropathix.

“I want to personally thank Blake for his many years of service and dedication to our organization,” newly appointed CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. We are pleased that he will remain a part of the MJNA family through his board memberships with our portfolio investments and his advisory role with Neuropathix, which we believe can be significantly supported and advanced by Blake’s involvement and his contacts in the biotech space.”

About Kannaway

A proud member of the US Hemp Authority, Kannaway manufactures and markets some of the world’s most innovative wellness products sourced from the hemp plant, one of the earth’s oldest natural resources. With countless practical uses, including wellness, nutrition, textiles, and renewable construction materials, Kannaway’s goal is to reestablish hemp as an essential part of global commerce and agriculture.

With this goal in mind, Kannaway continues as a pioneer in legally delivering cannabidiol (CBD) Products across the US and to over three dozen other countries around the world, following the strictest of GMP practices and producing some of the highest quality products found anywhere in the world. Kannaway is now one of the largest and fastest growing hemp farming and processing companies in the world.

