Medical Marijuana, Inc. (Kannaway) Acquires MFINITY Global (Bill Andreoli)

By Team Business For Home

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with MFINITY Global LLC, a direct-selling organization focused on promoting natural health and a rewarding sales model.

Additionally, Bill Andreoli, the President of MFINITY Global will become the President of Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary, Kannaway, LLC.

The MFINITY product line features Muscadine, a powerful antioxidant that provides many wellness benefits. MFINITY products will be marketed and sold exclusively under the Kannaway brand and are now available for sale through Kannaway independent distributors and on Kannaway.com.

The MFINITY sales force, known otherwise as Brand Ambassadors, will become Kannaway Brand Ambassadors, and will immediately have access to market and sell the world’s leading non-psychoactive, cannabis-based products.

The asset purchase aligns with Medical Marijuana Inc.’s newly implemented growth model of expansion via acquisition. The addition of newly appointed Kannaway President, Bill Andreoli, further positions the Company to pursue this strategy given Mr. Andreoli’s success in completing over a dozen acquisitions throughout his career.

Medical Marijuana Inc.’s in-house manufacturing and distribution capabilities enable the company to easily add formulations and product lines from acquired companies and propel product sales through its international platform and global footprint, spanning across four continents. Medical Marijuana, Inc. is poised for growth via this acquisition strategy.

Bill Andreoli, newly appointed President of Kannaway said:

“I could not be more excited to take on my new role as Kannaway President and lead the company and its expansion strategy.

Successfully acquiring and integrating brands is something I’ve done with great success in the past and I look forward to implementing that model here at Medical Marijuana, Inc.”

Blake Schroeder, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. said:

“This Agreement sets Kannaway on a new and exciting course, addition via acquisition. Our Company is well positioned for this model, and we are eager to build upon this agreement as a model for the future.

We are likewise excited to add the MFINITY product line to our portfolio and to welcome the MFINITY brand ambassador team to Kannaway as we believe both will enhance our value.”

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®.

A pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

