Mckenzie Biggs Is Going Fast Through The Ranks At Valentus

By Team Business For Home

Mckenzie Biggs stated upon her ongoing achievements:

I’m so glad I took a leap of faith and joined Valentus to continue my network marketing journey and create even more success. This is exciting.

I’ve been involved with the industry for 3.5 years and have achieved so much with my previous company.

I joined the industry when I was 23 years old and hit my first 6 figure mark 9 months into my journey. I helped hundreds of people launch their businesses.

I am an auto bonus earner and I was at the top of the compensation plan in my previous company. I’m able to work from home full time around my two kids. The success has been unreal.

But deep down I just knew I was made for MORE. I knew more people needed to win alongside me and I knew I needed a company where I could make that happen. That’s when I found Valentus!

The business plan shocked me when I saw how much I could earn, the products are unbelievable, and I’ve already had crazy results from using them – and so have my customers which is the absolute best feeling.

With Valentus I’ve already ranked up 4 times in my first day. I have a huge customer base and a team of 100! I was recognized as a top business builder my very first month here! I’ve helped multiple people already and I’m really excited for my future here. I have huge plans.

I’m coming for the top spot and I’m taking everyone with me!

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we could n0t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

The post Mckenzie Biggs Is Going Fast Through The Ranks At Valentus appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/07/mckenzie-biggs-is-going-fast-through-the-ranks-at-valentus/