Mavie Global Review Based On Facts & Figures

Mavie Global is a Network Marketing company founded in the British Virgin Islands. The compensation plan is a Binary with an Unilevel structure. The cost to join Mavie Global as a customer is free of charge.

Mavie Global is skyrocketing in popularity for its unique approach to revenue distribution. The firm registered a notable 2023 revenue of $110 million (combined in total $180 million) and stood out from the crowd by potentially allocating 50% of their 2023 earnings as commission – a striking figure when compared to the 35% industry average. This review will delve into the opportunity provided by Mavie Global, giving a neutral viewpoint without making any promises.

The cost to be a distributor is $299 and per month $69. The company has attracted approximately 350,000 members and 120+ countries are open for business.

Mavie Global is offering 4 digital services.

1. ULTRON

Ultron is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art technology that integrates scalability, decentralization, and security. The Ultron Foundation is diligently working to bring this vision to life by developing various components of an open system and collaborating with partners to foster the uptake of Ultron technology.

The Ultron Coin (ULX), is listed on exchanges such as Coinbase, CoinMarket Cap, (market capitalisation of $469 Million) MEXC, BitMart and others.

Mavie Global does NOT own the Ultron coin, this is a project of ULTRON Technologies Incorporated, founded in Dubai, UAE. According to Mavie Global they own the rights to market the Ultron coin, through the Network Marketing Channel.

2. LOTTODAY

Lottoday is Web3 gaming.

Lottoday.io is owned by a company, operating and incorporated under the laws of Curacao, Netherlands Antilles. Who the owners are from Lottoday.io is not made public on their website, which should be published.

3. FlipMe

FlipMe a global payment platform.

According to the Mavie Global website:

“A global payment platform bringing traditional & crypto finances to everyone, everywhere, the most robust Platform for payment solutions.”

According to Dun & Bradstreet, FlipMe Limited is founded in Europe, Gibraltar with as key principal Yuliia Buchkovska. Who the owners are from FlipMe Limited is not made public on their website, which should be published in our view.

4. FinUp

FinUp is an AI Trading crypto all-in-one App. Further information is at the time of this review not available. Who the owners are from FlipMe Limited is not made public on their website, which as with FlipMe should be mentioned on their website.

In recent news, network marketing company, MaVie Global has been having major strategic developments. They announced the appointment of Jasa Zigert as their new International Sales Manager. This follows the influx of industry professionals joining the firm, like Cristi Chitic, a renowned network marketing professional, and Iulian Cimbala, a leader known for his contribution towards Web3 Revolution.

Another highlight for MaVie is its strategic partnership with Ultron Blockchain. The relationship continues to strengthen with Aurélie Jung Moron, leading the Rich Mum Movement using MaVie and Ultron technology. Impressively, the partnership has already sealed a substantial 404 million USDT TVL for Ultron Foundation’s layer-1 blockchain. This nicely showcases the robust synergies between the two companies.

Mavie Global in Facts and Figures

Mavie Global, under the leadership of CEO Michal Prazenica, has shown steady performance in the network marketing sector. The company, reported a revenue of $110 million in 2023, showing a growth of 57% when compared to 2022. Half of this revenue, a substantial $55 million, could have been distributed as commission, aligning with the company’s compensation plan that commits to a 50% payout.

The company’s performance has been recognized by industry evaluators. Mavie Global enjoys an AA+ rating from Business for Home, classifying it as an awesome opportunity amongst 650+ global network marketing companies. Currently, the company ranks 14th in momentum and 122nd on Similarweb’s global ranking.

A total of 11 recommended distributors and 2 top earners contribute to the company’s success. With 71 reviews on Business for Home, Mavie Global ranks 39th out of 650+ companies. Finally, the Business for Home page registered over 1.7 million views, further attesting to Mavie Global’s industry presence.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 600+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AA+: An awesome opportunity

2023 Revenue: $110 million

Revenue difference compared to 2022: 57%

Compensation plan payout: 50%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $55 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 14

Number of Recommended Distributors: 11 (Rank 22)

Number of Top Earners: 2 (Rank 104)

Business for Home Pageviews: 1,714,416 (Rank 38)

Similarweb Rank: 244,507 (Rank 122)

YouTube views: 375,747 (Rank 148)

Mavie Global has 71 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 39)

CEO of Mavie Global: Michal Prazenica

Company Country: VG

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Recommended Distributors Mavie Global

Kristýna Hergesell

Liesbeth Mumbitious

Mereana Wilson

František Sekula

Marco Benlolo

Anja D’Haenens

Iulian Cimbala

Anthony Phillips

Andreea Cimbala

Aurélie Moron

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Mavie Global

The reviews about Mavie Global show a high level of satisfaction among its users.

According to Yong koo Choi, Mavie Global is

“one of the fastest-growing companies” in the blockchain field, providing “powerful opportunities for those who aspire for wealth.” He further remarked on MaVie Global’s ability to motivate and provide opportunities for those with the desire to seize them.”

Anwar Hossain Azad praised Mavie Global’s:

“tremendous marketing plan & web3 based blockchain product,” expressing his belief that Mavie Global will dominate the future blockchain industry. I am strongly belief that mavie global will dominate future blockchain industry.”

Another user, Tracy, mentioned her delight in joining Mavie, describing the company’s atmosphere as similar to a “close-knit family.”

“The atmosphere here feels like a close-knit family.”

Ovidiu Ghirean commended the level of education given to the community and the lack of pressure regarding sales targets while Mois Florin Vasile expressed satisfaction for the guidance received from his team.

Finally, ValerDM perceived potential in Mavie Global at an industry level, asserting its positive position to become an inherited company based on

“the right ownership, values, integrity and added value proposition for individuals.”

In conclusion, the reviews about Mavie Global show overall positivity toward the company, with various users acknowledging its growth potential, transparency and commitment to education and community development. This points to Mavie Global as a promising player in the blockchain field.

Mavie Global Conclusion

Mavie Global, a network marketing company, had a successful year in 2023 with $110 million in revenue. They stand out by potentially offering 50% of earnings as commission, higher than the industry average of 35%. This review provides a neutral view of the opportunity Mavie Global offers.

In recent news, Mavie Global has made strategic developments, including appointing new leadership and forming partnerships. These moves show the company’s growth and commitment to innovation in the industry. On the other site, the company should make public who is behind their Lottoday, FlipMe and FlipUp offering. Transparency is very important to build up trust and crediblility in Network Marketing.

Overall, with the detailed information provided by Business for Home, it seems like Mavie Global could be a good opportunity to have succuss in the network marketing channel. It might be that in some countries promoting or selling the Ultron coin could bring a distributor in security offering territory, therefore our advice is to check that out for the specific country you are active in.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

About Mavie Global

Built on strong fundamentals and guided by a clear long-term strategy, MaVie’s grand vision will position the company as one of the most prominent leaders in the WEB3.

Community building is a critical aspect of MaVie’s user acquisition strategy. Therefore the company is creating a constant vibrant and engaged community around its platform, giving a sense of belonging and ownership among its users. It incentivizes user engagement through rewards programs, referral programs, and other creative initiatives.

Empowered by a massive community, Ultron stands ready to conquer the world. Ultron Foundation is today the planet’s fastest-growing layer-1 blockchain and we are proud to be in partnership with them.

MaVie will help Ultron reach new users and enter different markets by giving insights catering to specific regions and languages. By doing so, they will grow their user base and make their product more accessible to people around the world. Together, they’re making their vision a reality. For more information please visit: www.mavie.global

