Matthew Thayer: Scaling to a New Level as a 100K Affiliate at MyDailyChoice

By Team Business For Home International

Matthew Thayer, often recognized as “Matty Pips,” from Minneapolis, MN, has recently celebrated a significant milestone at MyDailyChoice by reaching the 100K affiliate rank. This achievement not only underscores his expertise and dedication in affiliate marketing but also his adept utilization of MyDailyChoice’s innovative model.

Empowering Tools and Strategic Insights

Since joining MyDailyChoice in December 2022, Matthew has been instrumental in promoting the innovative features of Akashx, a premier digital trading platform that caters to traders of all skill levels. He credits his success within the company to the visionary approach of MyDailyChoice.

“MyDailyChoice serves as a powerful vehicle for creating positive change, providing individuals with the essential tools for success,”

Matthew shares.

His primary focus has been on promoting the ‘tap to trade’ feature of Akashx, which simplifies the trading process, enabling both new and experienced traders to achieve immediate results.

A Proven Track Record in Affiliate Marketing

With over 12 years in the industry, Matthew has enjoyed considerable success across various sectors, including travel and trading. He reflects on his extensive journey, noting,

“My first venture in the travel space led to subsequent experience in trading, providing me with valuable insights and opportunities for growth.”

This rich history in the industry has shaped his strategies and objectives at MyDailyChoice, positioning him as a seasoned leader.

Vision for Legacy and Future Growth

Looking to the future,Matthew is exceptionally enthusiastic about the potential at MyDailyChoice, particularly with the integration of Akashx and DreamTrips.

“I believe MDC, with Akashx and DreamTrips, will be a significant opportunity, and I aim to support many in reaching their goals,”

he states.

His goal is to make this phase his “legacy run”, surpassing all previous achievements and establishing new benchmarks in the affiliate marketing industry.

Overcoming Challenges and Cultivating Leadership

Matthews’ journey has not been without its challenges, but his resilience and commitment to continuous improvement have propelled him forward.

“While striving to reach the next level, I’ve encountered new challenges that have pushed me to grow and adapt,”

he reflects.

These experiences have reinforced his commitment to not only advancing his career but also mentoring his team to harness their full potential.

Matthew Thayer’s rise to the 100K rank at MyDailyChoice is more than a personal triumph; it’s a testament to his skillfulness, leadership, and the innovative support system provided by MyDailyChoice. His story serves as an inspiration to current and aspiring affiliates, demonstrating that with the right tools, a strong network, and a clear vision, reaching significant milestones is well within reach.

About MyDailyChoice

MyDailyChoice is a marketplace where you can discover new brands, shop for your favorite products, and empower your entrepreneurial spirit. Founded by two dynamic entrepreneurs, Josh & Jenna Zwagil, who had a desire to empower individuals by eliminating obstacles and fostering positive change. For more information, please visit www.mydailychoice.com

