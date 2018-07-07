By Ted Nuyten

Martin Ndiho is married with 3 children, 2 boys and 1 girl, and lives in Kampala, Uganda, Africa.

He stated upon his achievement:

I am a statistician by profession and hold an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration. After running 2 companies for about 8 years, I found my self not having time to spend with my family, until I got introduced to Network Marketing.

I got introduced to Network Marketing 3 years ago, and to me, it made a lot of sense and felt I could create generational income by helping lots of people see a better way to travel the world, through WorldVentures.

WorldVentures was the first MLM company I got involved in and I have been excited since Day 1!

This concept has changed my life and my family’s life, my wife is a stay at home Mom and I am a stay at home Dad.

I want to be able to give my kids a life I never had!

Martin Ndiho and Matt Morris in Uganda

In 3 years I have been able to hit the top rank in Worldventures from a country where the average income is about $300 and built an organization of 5,000+ people and still counting.

All this I give thanks to my mentor Matt Morris.

About WorldVentures

WorldVentures is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, that sells travel and lifestyle community memberships providing a diverse set of products and experiences.

The company’s goal is to help Independent Representatives, DreamTrips™ Members and employees achieve more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives. WorldVentures uses the direct sales model to go to market with active Representatives and members worldwide.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/martin-ndiho-achieves-international-marketing-director-rank-at-worldventures-in-uganda/