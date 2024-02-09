Martin Bylsma Named C1 Interim CEO

By Team Business For Home

Industry legend takes the reigns at leading network marketing company.

C1, the leading influencer marketing company, is proud to announce the appointment of industry stalwart, Martin Bylsma, as its Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr Bylsma joined C1 in March 2020 as the Head of its Compliance Department, and has now been selected to take over the role of Interim CEO with a mandate to take the company into the digital future.

“There is no-one more experienced, more diligent and more future-focused than Martin Bylsma. C1 is proud to have him step into the role of our Interim Chief Executive Officer”

stated C1 founder, Jonas Eric Werner.

With more than 25 years of top-level experience with multi-million dollar companies in the network marketing industry, Mr Bylsma has been involved in restructuring, business development, corporate affairs, sales and marketing, legal, compliance, finance, HR and operations in dynamic industry-leading companies. This wide-ranging experience and skills set have made him the number one choice for this C-suite appointment.

C1 Chairman Robert Flohr states:

“C1 is looking forward to what Martin Bylsma will bring to the table. He has a deep well of experience in the industry, and moreover he has an innate understanding of the digital world and the ability and drive to take C1 into the future in this sphere”.

Martin Bylsma interim CEO C1

Mr Bylsma has stated that his main goal for C1 is for the company to truly step into the role of industry leader in the digital space, and he believes that they have already made great strides towards achieving this. His mission is to ensure that C1 affiliation and membership translate to business success for everyone involved.

About C1

C1 is an established online social community and marketing company with its head office registered in Dubai, UAE, with a unique and empowering vision to unleash the opportunities provided by global marketing.

At C1 we are proud to be democratising access to the next revolution in the digital space, online crowd marketing.

With an extensive and swiftly expanding community of passionate and highly motivated entrepreneurs, we aim to make C1 the pre-eminent name in online marketing. For more information, please visit www.crowd1.com.

