Marselinus and Riva Halim Achieve Grand Purple Diamond at QuiAri

History has been made, and records are being shattered once again at QuiAri.

The company’s expansion into Indonesia was a massive success, thanks to fantastic, breakthrough products, a record-breaking Compensation Plan that pays commissions in 5 minutes, and ambitious, local leadership with unstoppable Teams.

Last week, we saw power couple, Mario and Ryani Halim, recognized for achieving QuiAri’s highest rank of Crown Purple Diamond. This week, Marselinus and Riva Halim from Indonesia have achieved QuiAri’s second-highest rank – Grand Purple Diamond.

“We have been in the Direct Sales Industry for decades. You could say it has become a family business. Crown Purple Diamond, Mario Halim is my brother.

He couldn’t wait to tell me that QuiAri was planning on opening in Indonesia.

We’ve been following their success for years now, and simply could not wait for an opportunity to join. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina and Kristie Reina are amazing leaders.

They will literally move mountains to help others. You won’t meet a more generous couple,”

stated QuiAri Grand Purple Diamond, Marselinus Halim.

Marselinus and Riva’s feelings about Bob Reina’s leadership seems to be mutual.

“Kristie and I are proud of the work Marcell and Riva are doing overseas. I started my MLM career in the field, anyone who can build and manage a massive Team has our highest respect. Thank you…and keep up the great work,”

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and Kristie Reina.

Bob and Kristie Reina have surrounded themselves with MLM Leaders in the Field as well as at Corporate. Their Executive Team alone has a combined 500+ years of industry experience.

Many of their top Promoters, like Marselinus and Riva, have been in the industry for decades, and that gives them insight into QuiAri that others may not instantly recognize.

“One of the things we love most about QuiAri is that they are innovative. The Corporate Team at QuiAri understands how MLM works, but they also know how to make it better – and they have the resources to make change happen.

Like industry-first 5-Minute Pay and teaming up with the #1 Maqui Berry Scientist to create a proprietary, super-concentrated Extract (MaquiX®) that boosts the antioxidant power of their products up to 10 times.

They are using innovation to build their company quickly much in the same way that multi-billion-dollar corporations did in their first 5 years. That is why we are seeing it happen at never-before-seen speeds,”

said Marselinus and Riva Halim.

Marselinus and Riva went on to say that 5-Minute Pay is only one of many impressive features of QuiAri’s Compensation Plan. There are 7 ways to earn commissions with nearly all of them paying out in 5 minutes or less.

“QuiAri’s Compensation Plan is very lucrative and desirable to Promoters because of the frequent opportunities to earn commissions and bonuses. In Indonesia, like everywhere else, people need money today.

QuiAri pays commissions after every sale in 5 minutes, plus there are additional Speed Bonuses, Rank Advancement Bonuses, Lifestyle Bonuses, Matching Bonuses, Fast Start Bonuses, and Customer Bonuses that can be earned as well.

We reached Grand Purple Diamond very quickly, but there were many people on our Team who also joined the upper ranks. Success is attainable at QuiAri if you work hard and are willing to learn from top industry leaders,”

said Riva Halim.

QuiAri plans to open South Korea on November 6, 2023. Marselinus and Riva are very happy to have secured their place at QuiAri well ahead of launch day.

“The people of South Korea are excited and ready, just like we were in Indonesia. Marselinus and I are looking forward to growing our business in a new country with residents known for being health-conscious and hard-working.

There is a massive opportunity to help people live a healthier lifestyle and improve their financial situation. Because, at the end of the day, that’s our mission – helping people live their best lives,”

said Riva Halim.

Since QuiAri distributes to over 100 countries worldwide, Promoters can cast a very wide net and help virtually billions of people. Marselinus and Riva said they used QuiAri’s free, professional resources to connect people to QuiAri from all over the globe.

“The Portal, Mobile App, and your self-replicating website are all free, as are marketing and training materials like the Purple Diamond Guide, Opportunity Presentation, and countless professionally produced videos.

All are translated into 9 different languages and available 24/7, 365 days a year. We haven’t had any problems promoting QuiAri internationally and growing our business,”

said Marselinus and Riva Halim.

Should you have any questions or concerns, QuiAri’s world-class Support Team is just an email or a phone call away.

“No one expects you to know it all, especially if you have recently joined. Three-way business calls with your upline are important to your success, as is not being afraid to ask questions.

QuiAri’s Support Team, based out of their Corporate Headquarters in Florida, is a helpful, free resource available to both Promoters and Customers, although QuiAri’s system is very simple and easy to understand. Promoters pick it up quickly,”

stated Riva Halim.

As Marselinus and Riva will tell you, getting to the top of QuiAri’s ranks isn’t easy. It takes a lot of work, but it is not complicated.

“We are honored to be Grand Purple Diamonds and are very happy to be part of the QuiAri Family.

However, there is more work to do. Once we get to the highest rank, Crown Purple Diamond, we plan on sharing our success with our community.

Philanthropy is an important part of our family values. We love that QuiAri can provide us with the opportunity to make a bigger impact,”

said Marselinus Halim.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

