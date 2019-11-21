Markies Spotlight: Michael Aho of Bonnier News

By Srijana Angdembey

Meet the Markies is a series that shines a spotlight on the individuals behind Markie-winning teams. This week’s Meet the Markies features Michael Aho, Growth developer around Marketing Automation technology and team leader for use of data, Bonnier News.

Tell us about your current role:

I’m focused on our modernization and data-driven change journey around Oracle Eloqua. I get to build and develop a marketing automation dream team together with our director of data, marketing, and digital marketing manager. My mission is to drive growth, CX, and the best use of our data and technology. In the last two years, we have staffed up around our use of data, segmentation strategy, lead management, data quality, automation development, analytics, dashboard development and API needs in our organization, and established new working methods for driving CX.

How do you use Oracle CX solutions in your day-to-day job?

We use Oracle Eloqua as our marketing automation platform, which combines ease of use and advanced segmentation capabilities. Our database has over 30 brands and handles everything from direct to corporate subscriptions, a large-event organization, and new startups. We develop customer journeys, leads nurturing, and customer maps between different nurture and trigger flows. We also work on the whole data-driven journey centered around our marketing automation platform in many constellations for our different business models.

What advice do you have for your peers in roles similar to yours?

Figure out what kind of roles or budget you need in your organization to maximize your data-driven potential. Invest time and effort to create and prioritize your marketing automation development plan upfront and always try to grow with your customers in mind. For us, it has been key to constantly develop and improve our work and to modernize our use of data. This has required us to become martech experts with a new skillset. We are now in full execution mode to realize our two-year development plan for new heights.

What is something that gets you excited about your job?

I have never had more fun working with data-driven marketing than around our marketing automation platform, improving the use of technology, modernizing our work and improving customer experience. It’s also great to work closely with our core lead management contribution of new acquisition sales. We can work data driven through the whole funnel with so much trust, feedback, and collaboration around the work. We have great momentum this year on our lead nurture and lead management work. It’s now a core engine for our business, and this year we are really taking it to a new level.

How has winning a Markie Award helped you in your career?

It has been great to share our work internally and externally to get more traction, to reduce silos, and to get our team hyped for this year’s Markie submissions. Going to the ModernCX event in Las Vegas last year was such an energy boost. I’m also stoked to be sharing our key learnings on the Nordic ModernCX tour, on 10th of Dec in Stockholm.

What is a fun fact about you?

I have a passion for the community, uniting in digital channels, and eating super hot peppers!? What!? Check out our Oracle partner eating the world’s hottest pepper with me on video, to prove his commitment to us on LinkedIn. Always good to combine the serious with the fun so everyone enjoys the ride, right?

