Markies Spotlight: Bharath Ram Srinivasan of HPE

By Srijana Angdembey

Meet the Markies is a series that shines a spot light on the individuals behind Markie-winning teams. This week’s Meet the Markies features Bharath Ram Srinivasan, Head of Demand Platforms at HPE.

Tell us about your current role:

I head the demand platforms teams at HPE, which includes marketing platforms such as Oracle Eloqua.

How do you use Oracle CX solutions in your day-to-day job?

Oracle Eloqua is the backbone of our demand generation engine. It is not just an email platform or a journal of entry for marketing activities. It helps us originate new customers, engage with existing prospects and customers and also connect our customers with the right sellers within our organization.

What advice do you have for your peers in roles similar to yours? For example, share advice based on what you learned in your Markie award-winning project; one way you’ve improved your org’s effectiveness or efficiency; or one way you’ve improved the customer experience using Oracle solutions.

Listen to your customers. Cliched as it may sound, tools like Oracle Eloqua can truly help us understand our customers needs and delight them by providing relevant and contextual information that helps them meet their need. When customers engage with us digitally, tools like Oracle Eloqua can provide us a lot of details around the customer’s intentions. This could sometimes lead to sales and other times in providing useful information. But the focus all the time should remain in delighting the customers. This is the primary goal I’ve set for my team and this is where Oracle Eloqua can truly shine. When done right this can help run a healthy business with happy customers.

What is something that gets you excited about your job?

Digital transformation is real and every company is going through it. My team is at the forefront of helping shape the digital marketing architecture for HPE and delighting customers who engage with HPE digitally or through traditional non-digital channels. I enjoy the challenge and responsibility that comes with it.

How has winning a Markie Award helped you in your career?

Needless to say, a Markie Award is the pinnacle of recognition in the martech world. To be ranked the best account-based marketing across all B2B and B2C customers of all sizes is a true reflection of the talent and the supporting ecosystem we’ve got here at HPE. The recognition makes me proud of my team and proud of what we do every day at work. Our ABM strategy not only helps in driving sales but it is truly a class apart and can serve as a playbook for other organizations looking for some inspiration.

What is a fun fact about you?

For whatever reason, I never enjoyed the coffee bean as much as I love a cuppa.

