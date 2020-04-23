Markies Spotlight: Alpine Babloyan of Verndale

By Srijana Angdembey

Meet the Markies is a series that shines a spotlight on the individuals behind Markie-winning teams. This week’s Meet the Markies features Arpine Babloyan, Director of Acquisition Marketing for Verndale.

Tell us about your current role:

I am the Director of Acquisition Marketing for Verndale, responsible for demand generation and supporting our New Business Sales team. I cover areas like campaign orchestration, database health and data management, marketing technology, and KPI measurement.

How do you use Oracle CX solutions in your day-to-day job?

We use Oracle Eloqua for all our marketing campaigns. Nurture campaigns, newsletters, event management, landing pages, content—you name it. In addition, we use Insight reports to measure some of our key marketing KPIs related to email performance, form performance and conversion rates, and web visits.

What advice do you have for your peers in roles similar to yours? For example, share advice based on what you learned in your Markie award-winning project; one way you’ve improved your org’s effectiveness or efficiency; or one way you’ve improved the customer experience using Oracle solutions.

Don’t be afraid to tackle new projects and to experiment. There will be projects that may seem “too big” or “too hard” or “too risky” but no matter the size of your team, if you believe in what you are doing, do it. Even if it doesn’t work out, you will learn from it. But some of the best innovations and unexpected successes come from ideas that seem huge and risky. Every project that was nominated for a Markie that I was part of- seemed “too” something. But this is what ultimately made them stand out and made a difference.

What is something that gets you excited about your job?

Knowing that I am making a difference. Whether it is a difference for individuals or businesses, it’s exciting to know that my company helps people succeed.

What would winning a Markie Award mean for you and your team/ organization?

It would be a great accomplishment for our marketing team and give us the ability to showcase the difference we are making for the company.

What is a fun fact about you?

I can write in many different handwritings.

