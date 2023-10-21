Mario And Ryani Halim Achieve Crown Purple Diamond At QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

Less than 3 weeks ago, QuiAri added 2 new ranks to their Compensation Plan. These were above their former highest rank of Purple Diamond – Grand Purple Diamond and Crown Purple Diamond.

Both ranks offer Promoters an opportunity to earn higher Rank Advancement and Lifestyle Bonuses to help them reach their dream lifestyle faster.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, Promoters Mario and Ryani Halim made QuiAri history, achieving their new highest rank, Crown Purple Diamond. What made their achievement even more exciting was the incredible speed of their accomplishment.

QuiAri officially launched in Indonesia on October 16th, which means Mario and Ryani reached Crown Purple Diamond that day, after having only a few short weeks of pre-marketing.

QuiAri’s successful launch in Indonesia didn’t happen by accident. The company is known for attracting great leaders all over the world. Mario and Ryani Halim are no exception. They are a well-known Network Marketing Industry power couple who reside in Indonesia.

For decades now, they have enjoyed sustained success as top industry earners, achieving the maximum benefits at every company they have ever joined. They learned about QuiAri a long time ago and could not wait for an opportunity to join.

“It is an honor to be the first Crown Purple Diamond. We’ve known Bob and Kristie Reina personally and professionally for years. We are so happy QuiAri has decided to come to Indonesia.

There are a lot of people here that need the opportunity to earn 5-Minute Pay, and what better way to do it than with QuiAri’s delicious, nutritious proprietary products,”

said QuiAri Crown Purple Diamond Promoters, Mario and Ryani Halim.

Success comes from hard work, and both Mario and Ryani have already proven they exceed all expectations of Promoters. QuiAri is the most lucrative opportunity they have ever seen in their long MLM careers, and they believe it will help change many lives.

“I couldn’t believe how many different ways there were to earn income quickly at QuiAri. For any seasoned MLM industry veteran, it seems almost too good to be true.

Our Teams are fired up and so appreciative.

QuiAri is the fastest-growing company in Indonesia right now, and I believe it will become the fastest-growing company in the industry very soon.”

said Mario Halim.

“We come from an entire family that is driven to succeed. The fact that we have achieved Crown Purple Diamond so quickly proves that every single person has the opportunity to join us at the top.

Our goal now is to help others on our Team get to our level. One of my favorite benefits of QuiAri is that Promoters can grow their businesses to unlimited levels.

Whether it’s a good economy or bad, we have the opportunity to earn 5-Minute Pay forever, and so can anyone who joins. No other industry can say the same,”

stated Ryani Halim.

Both Mario and Ryani have been taking QuiAri products and are seeing results. They love the way they look and feel.

“My skin feels softer and smoother, and it has only been a few weeks.

I’m sleeping better at night…although to be quite honest, we’ve been so busy helping people join QuiAri, we’ve had no time to sleep.

We keep plenty of QuiAri Energy in the house to help us power through,”

said Ryani Halim.

QuiAri’s momentum is being felt throughout the world, not just in Indonesia. On Thursday, Bob and Kristie Reina reported record-shattering sales for October – and the month isn’t even over yet. With the launch of Korea on the horizon, Bob believes many more Crown Purple Diamonds are coming soon.

“QuiAri Indonesia has made waves that are being felt in markets thousands of miles away. Mario and Ryani have led the charge, inspiring Promoters to take control of their financial future.

We are the only opportunity that pays commissions in 5 minutes or less, and people are starting to understand the value of getting paid quickly.

We’re just around the corner from the holidays, and we all know what that means – bills. South Korea is our next new market opening on November 6, 2023.

Now is the time to join QuiAri so you don’t miss out. Mario and Ryani may have reached our top rank, but there were dozens of people that got pretty close and were extremely happy with their check,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and Kristie Reina.

While Mario and Ryani are busy growing their business now, they plan on giving back to their community in the near future.

“Being able to afford to give back and change the lives of people in need is probably the most rewarding feeling in the world.

Mario and I are exploring different options now and plan to give to several charitable organizations in the near future.

We are extremely grateful to be a new member of the QuiAri Family,”

said Ryani Halim.

