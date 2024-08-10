Marina Simone And Brynn Lang Achieve Blue Diamond Rank In Frequense

By Team Business For Home

Frequense is thrilled to announce that Marina Simone and Brynn Lang have achieved the coveted Blue Diamond rank, the highest level within the company.

They are the first to reach this prestigious rank, marking a significant milestone in Frequense’s history. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to their resilience, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Marina Simone and Brynn Lang’s journey to Blue Diamond is particularly inspiring given the adversity they faced. After leaving their prior company, they had to start from scratch, rebuilding their business and reputation in a new environment. Despite these challenges, their determination and hard work paid off, allowing them to reach the pinnacle of success within Frequense.

Marina Simone said:

“Starting over was daunting, but it also gave me the opportunity to redefine my goals and strategies. Brynn and I chose Frequense because of its innovative products and supportive community. When I saw it, I couldn’t unsee it. There is something special here, and I knew I had to be a part of it. I am incredibly grateful for this journey.”

Marina and Brynn are not just leaders but also successful entrepreneurs, global speakers, and trainers who have significantly impacted the affiliate marketing industry. Their extensive experience and proven track record have made them respected figures in the field, known for their ability to inspire and mentor others.

Team Frequense 2024

Beyond their professional achievements, Marina and Brynn are true servant leaders who have worked tirelessly to build a positive culture within Frequense. They have gone above and beyond to serve the company and its community, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that empowers everyone.

Brynn Lang reflected on their achievement, stating,

“Reaching Blue Diamond is not just about personal success; it’s about the collective effort of our entire team and community. We’ve built a culture based on trust, support, and a shared passion for health and wellness. This accomplishment is a testament to the incredible dedication of every single member of our team.”

The ascension of Marina and Brynn to Blue Diamond is a significant milestone for Frequense. Their story of resilience and triumph serves as an inspiration to others within the community, demonstrating that with perseverance and the right mindset, anything is possible.

Barb Pitcock, CEO of Frequense, praised their achievement, saying,

“Marina Simone and Brynn Lang exemplify the spirit of Frequense. Their journey from starting over to achieving the highest rank is truly inspiring. Their commitment to building a strong, supportive culture within the company has been instrumental in our success. We are proud to have them as leaders in our community and look forward to their continued impact.”

As they celebrate their Blue Diamond status, Marina and Brynn are already setting new goals and looking forward to the future. They are committed to furthering their mission of empowering others and expanding the reach of Frequense’s innovative products.

“We believe that this is just the beginning. Our goal is to continue growing, supporting our team, and helping more people experience the benefits of Frequense.

said Marina.

About Frequense

Frequense is the first frequency-charged nutritional company, pioneering a new approach to health and wellness. Known for its innovative products, Frequense is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve financial independence and personal growth.

The company’s star product, RISE, is a unique nootropic drink mix that combines cutting-edge science with harmonic frequencies to enhance mental clarity and cognitive performance. With a diverse range of health and wellness products, Frequense is committed to improving the lives of its customers and distributors. For more information please visit Frequense.com.

