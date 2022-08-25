Marianne Schütz From Denmark Achieves Diamond Ambassador Rank At ibüümerang

By Team Business For Home

Marianne Schütz – New ibüümerang Diamond Ambassador and Dream Maker

Marianne Schütz has found success and purpose as a new Diamond Ambassador in the ibüümerang family. L.U.E. (Loyalty – Unity – Edification) is a guiding philosophy for all Diamonds and Marianne uses this philosophy to guide her every action.

After attaining the dream lifestyle she’s always sought, Msarianne is now determined to realize the same vision for her team.

“I want to see people become more open-minded – there’s so much good in the world that we miss with our limited perceptions.”

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return. ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet. For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier executive team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

Watch the video below for a glimpse at Marianne’s story and why she believes in the power of the right mentorship.

