Margenie Winarti Achieves Green Diamond at QuiAri

Whoever said they are too busy to be successful in Network Marketing has never met QuiAri Green Diamond Promoter Margenie Winarti from Surabaya, Indonesia.

She’s a mom of 3 children, a CEO of a body-shaping clothing line, a global champion equestrian athlete, and a social media influencer. She recently joined QuiAri and has already achieved one of QuiAri’s highest ranks – Green Diamond.

“In the past, I avoided joining Network Marketing companies because I had the wrong impression of what they were all about. I assumed it was high-pressure, door-to-door sales with products that promise a lot, but deliver very little.

My good friend, Green Diamond Promoter, Diana Halim, introduced me to QuiAri, and it completely changed my mind. QuiAri is a one-of-a-kind company that I am thrilled to be a part of. Their breakthrough, proprietary, anti-aging products changed my life, and I love getting paid commissions in just 5 minutes.

It’s the fastest payment system in the world. As a CEO, I respect QuiAri’s innovative Executive Team, especially QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina. He has created a global community of people that genuinely want to help people and make the world a better, healthier place to live,”

stated QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Margenie Winarti.

Margenie’s interest in QuiAri began when she began taking the products. Between work, training for her next equestrian event, and taking care of her family, she was tired all the time and hoped QuiAri Energy could give her a healthy, natural boost.

“QuiAri Energy gave me endless energy without feeling any of the jitters or afternoon crash, but I felt results from all three products, and extra energy wasn’t the only benefit. QuiAri products contain Maqui, the world’s new #1 antioxidant superfruit.

It provides total body benefits, including anti-aging. My skin started looking younger and brighter right away. I couldn’t believe it! Plus, I used to have difficulty sleeping. Now I sleep like a baby.

There are many more benefits of Maqui, from promoting and supporting healthy weight loss to improving immune health that help make you feel like the best version of yourself. Honestly, it was a life-changing experience,”

The powerful antioxidants contained in Maqui include anthocyanins, polyphenols, quercetin, delphinidins, vitamin C, resveratrol, and others. The combination of these antioxidants gives Maqui its health-promoting benefits. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina discovered the health benefits of Maqui many years ago and took it to the next level.

He collaborated with the #1 Maqui Scientist in the world (and QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor), Dr. Juan Hancke, to develop MaquiX®, an organic, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract that boosts the antioxidant power of the Berry up to 10 times and is exclusive to QuiAri Products. Maqui has made headlines recently for its remarkable anti-aging benefits.

“Anti-aging products are all over social media, but none of them produce results like QuiAri. Maqui and MaquiX® help neutralize harmful free radicals which can lead to premature aging.

It also provides collagen support to help maintain youthful skin and better skin elasticity. Plus, it promotes and supports the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles and hydrates your skin.

I believe QuiAri is the future of the anti-aging market. I’ve been encouraging everyone I know to join my Team now before QuiAri reaches full momentum,”

While QuiAri’s anti-aging products are in high demand, many people are equally interested in the Opportunity. QuiAri is known for having the fastest-paying, and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans, and has been praised by industry leaders for being an opportunity for people at any stage of their lives.

By giving people a clear path to time and financial freedom and a work-from-anywhere business structure, QuiAri has helped people all over the world get paid in 5 minutes and reach their dream lifestyle. Even with Margenie’s busy schedule, she has become one of QuiAri’s top leaders and is on the path to reaching QuiAri’s top rank of Crown Purple Diamond.

“QuiAri had amazing momentum before I joined, and now it has just exploded. Since my free time is limited, I really appreciate QuiAri’s simple system and the flexibility to promote in over 100 countries worldwide whenever I want.

Plus, everything you need to get started is free and available in your Portal. I had Opportunity presentations, the Compensation Plan, product brochures, videos, social media graphics, a mobile app, a self-replicating website, and even the Purple Diamond Guide, which teaches Promoters how to reach the top ranks, and more ready and waiting for me on my first day.

I put in the work, and before I knew it, I had reached Green Diamond,”

Margenie doesn’t view QuiAri as a temporary opportunity. She is all-in and looking forward to making QuiAri a legacy opportunity that will provide for her family for decades to come.

“My dreams are simple. I just want to help people live the life they deserve. Promoting QuiAri is something I can keep doing forever.

Because of great leadership and an Executive Team with over 500 years of combined MLM experience, the company will be around long enough for my children to join when they get older and want an opportunity to earn extra income.

QuiAri is a relatively young company and is on track to becoming the next billion-dollar brand. I would love nothing more than to see my children and perhaps even my grandchildren dedicate their lives to helping others through QuiAri,”

stated Margenie Winarti.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to the new #1, QuiAri. Our mission is built around the basic principle of helping people live their best lives. Through our nutritious, breakthrough products featuring the new #1 antioxidant superfruit, Maqui Berry, and one-of-a-kind business opportunity with industry-first 5-Minute Pay (commissions paid within 5 minutes globally), we have created a global phenomenon that spans over 100 countries and counting.

Led by industry icon and Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri has the fastest-paying and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans in the industry. Their three delicious, life-changing products with proprietary ingredients, QuiAri Shake, QuiAri Energy, and QuiAri Prime, help people look and feel younger, healthier, and full of energy. Come see why people are rushing to join the most innovative and one of the fastest-growing companies in all of Network Marketing. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

