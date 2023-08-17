Mannatech Reports Q2 2023 Net Sales of $32.6 Million

By Nicole Dunkley

Mannatech Incorporated, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, recently announced financial results for its second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter End Results

Second quarter net sales for 2023 were $32.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 6.8%, as compared to $35.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Our net sales decreased 4.0% on a constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) as foreign exchange decreased GAAP net sales by $1.0 million, mostly due to the decline of the Korean Won and Japanese Yen.

Second quarter operating loss for 2023 was $1.0 million as compared to operating income of $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $1.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of products as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 were approximately 142,000 and 152,000, respectively. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers decreased by 2.59% to 19,309 in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 19,823 in the second quarter of 2022.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

