Mannatech Q1 Revenue Up 5.3% To $34.1 Million

By Team Business For Home

-Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter End Results

First quarter net sales for 2023 were $34.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 5.3%, as compared to $32.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter net sales for 2023 include the results of an annual promotion in March 2023 that occurred in April 2022. Our net sales increased 10.2% on a constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) as foreign exchange decreased GAAP net sales by $1.6 million, mostly due to the decline of the Korean Won and Japanese Yen.

First quarter operating income for 2023 was $0.7 million as compared to less than $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, overall selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.5 million to $6.4 million, as compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses consisted of a $0.4 million decrease in payroll costs and a $0.1 million decrease in warehouse costs.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other operating costs increased by $0.7 million to $5.6 million, as compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in operating costs was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in consulting fees, a $0.1 million increase in travel and entertainment and a $0.1 million increase in bad debt expense.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of products as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 were approximately 143,000 and 157,000, respectively.

Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers increased by 0.03% to 18,547 in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 18,542 in the first quarter of 2022.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

