Mannatech Q1 Revenue 2024 Down 13.8% To $29.4 Million

First Quarter Highlights

Net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $29.4 million, as compared to $34.1 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 13.8%.

On a Constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) our net sales decreased $3.9 million, or 11.3%, and unfavorable foreign exchange caused a $0.8 million decrease in GAAP net sales as compared to the same period in 2023. The decline in revenues was principally in our Asia/Pacific region reflecting reduced recruiting of sales associates and preferred customers along with continued weak economic conditions.^

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 78.6% for three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 78.3% for the same period in 2023, largely due to reduced costs of freight and shipping and other supply chain initiatives.

Income from operations was $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year. On a Constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below), income from operations was unfavorably affected by $0.3 million due to foreign exchange. Higher gross profit margins coupled with lower selling and administrative expenses resulting from cost reductions, more than offset the profitability impact from the decline in revenues.

Net income was $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, or $0.63 per diluted share, as compared to $0.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents increased 2.3%, or $0.2 million, to $7.9 million from $7.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash provided by operating activities was $1.87 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to $1.35 million in the same period last year.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of its packs or products as of March 31, 2024 and 2023 remained constant at approximately 143,000. Recruiting new associates and preferred customers declined 13.6% in the First quarter of 2024 as compared to the First quarter of 2023.

Landen Fredrick, President and CEO, stated,

“Demand remained weak in the first quarter across our world-wide operations but was most pronounced in our Asia/Pacific region where economic conditions did not improve from the fourth quarter last year. We overcame our revenue shortfall with aggressive and effective cost control measures resulting in reducing our SG&A expenses and generating $0.8 million in operating income.”

Mr. Fredrick continued,

“We are a multinational company and therefore we are subject to fluctuations in the value of the U.S. Dollar versus other currencies in the countries we operate. In the first quarter we had a $0.8 million foreign exchange gain, reflected in “Other Income” in our Statement of Operations. The foreign exchange gain, coupled with our operating income in the period, had a significant contribution to achieving net income of $1.2 million in the first quarter of this year.”

Mr. Fredrick concluded,

“We see continued economic challenges for the remainder of 2024, however, we remain committed to increasing our revenues through increasing the number of our sales associates and preferred customers and while maintaining disciplined cost controls.”

About Mannatech

The world leader in Glycan technology, Mannatech is revolutionizing nutrition, immune health, fat loss, skin care and more. It is Mannatech’s mission to help people live happier, healthier, enriched lives by developing scientifically sound, innovative wellness solutions and fostering a culture where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. With more than 30 years of experience and operations in more than 25 countries, Mannatech is committed to transforming lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

