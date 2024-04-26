Mannatech Expanding With Thailand Office

By Team Business For Home

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a leading global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives through Glycan technology, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its expansion efforts. With a steadfast commitment to empowering individuals and communities through innovative health solutions, Mannatech is excited to announce its continued expansion into the ASEAN region, with the official launch into the Thailand market.

This opening will bring Mannatech’s global presence to 26 markets.

Landen Fredrick, President and CEO, said:

“Existing and future Mannatech Associates eagerly anticipate the official launch in Thailand on June 17, 2024. During the soft opening, individuals will be able to register as Mannatech Associates.

Additionally, we will launch Luminovation™ skin care, our premier K-Beauty line. This marks the initial step towards establishing a robust presence in the region, laying the groundwork for the future. This new market launch signifies a momentous occasion for Mannatech and its dedicated Associates.

Mannatech’s expansion into Thailand is our first new market in several years and provides an exciting opportunity to introduce our products to a new country and culture. The opening team, led by Roh Jae-hong, Mannatech Korea’s general manager, has conducted extensive market research, and worked tirelessly to prepare for this launch. We are confident that our products and business model are well suited for the Thailand market,”

Thailand is regarded as a market with high potential, with a population of 70 million, a direct sales market of about USD $3.1 billion and dietary supplement market of USD $3.9 billion in 2020. Mannatech’s entry into Thailand is expected to serve as the bridgehead for pioneering the Southeast Asian market.

“Interest in this market has been high, and I believe in the team’s ability to develop and grow this market. The team looks forward to supporting our new customers and Associates and introducing them to our flagship Glycan technology,”

added Roh Jae-hong, Mannatech Korea General Manager.

Designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth, the New Thailand office embodies Mannatech’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled support to its independent sales Associates. From hosting meetings to conducting training sessions, the facility is primed to facilitate the success of Mannatech Associates as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. Mannatech Thailand will hold a grand opening event in September 2024.

Mannatech’s Thailand office grand opening will have a number of special guests including the company’s President and CEO, Landen Fredrick, Mannatech Korea’s General Manager, Roh Jae-Hong, and other Mannatech dignitaries. Mannatech Associates around the world are welcome to attend as well as interested members of the public.

About Mannatech

The world leader in Glycan technology, Mannatech is revolutionizing nutrition, immune health, fat loss, skin care and more. It is Mannatech’s mission to help people live happier, healthier, enriched lives by developing scientifically sound, innovative wellness solutions and fostering a culture where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. With more than 30 years of experience and operations in more than 25 countries, Mannatech is committed to transforming lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

