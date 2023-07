Automated campaigns—whether sent via email, SMS, or mobile push—perform so well that they’re often overlooked as not needing attention. However, because of their high engagement and conversion rates, you should be constantly giving automated campaigns extra attention and trying to make them even better, especially during the holiday season.

Source:: https://blogs.oracle.com/marketingcloud/post/holiday-marketing-quarterly-seasonal-automated-campaign-adjustments-to-stay-relevant