Maciah York Achieves Diamond Rank At DreamTrips

No one ever stays the same. People either grow or they decline, and at just 18 years old, Maciah York chose growth.

“Choosing growth actually is not easy and can be quite difficult, but it’s the person you become along your journey that makes every moment worth it,”

Maciah says.

He was five years into a career in direct selling—“staying 100 percent consistent and plugging in to a system”—when Maciah finally caught his break far from home in Japan. With his previous company, he gained experience and truly understood what it takes to build a direct selling business globally.

He opened the country and launched his previous company there. But doing so meant logging transcontinental miles back and forth to Japan for an entire year until he eventually relocated. He traveled the country, learned the culture, built a massive organization and became a master problem-solver. Two years later, he moved to South Korea and started the process again. This time expanding all over Asia.

“Although these cultures were completely different, what I learned is people all around the world are the same. They want security for their families and ultimately want to live good lives.”

Millions of dollars in sales later and back home in Houston, Texas, Maciah is still focused on growth for himself and others and leads by example. He wants to be the most consistent person in the room and believes in other people so strongly that they ultimately learn how to believe in themselves. From the front, he inspires with a good dose of fun that’s attracting some of the best to DreamTrips International.

“True leadership is the ability to understand people, influence them to choose growth and create a clear path for them to succeed.”

For Maciah, DreamTrips International is far more than just a travel company. It’s a growth company. DTI offers people from all walks of life the opportunity to learn about cultures different than the one they grew up in. DreamTrippers return home with a better understanding of the people and places they’ve been. And to Maciah, that’s one way to create a more beautiful world.

His persistent nature and consistency using the DTI Discover System has landed him Diamond status, thanks to the ease with which new representatives from around the globe can join and embark on a DreamTrip right away.

Being well-traveled, Maciah’s expectations of his first DreamTrip this summer were high. But DTI blew it out of the park.

“I felt like I was being treated like royalty. It’s hard to put the experience into words, my best advice is…book your trip! DreamTrips can truly be your bucket list company that provides a solid business for you to growth with,”

he says.

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips.

