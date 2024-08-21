Luis Ventura & Fernanda Vera Return To Total Life Changes

By Team Business For Home

In July 2024, professional network marketers Luis Ventura and Fernanda Vera made a momentous return to Total Life Changes (TLC).

Ventura quickly made an impact upon joining TLC in 2016, helping his sponsor, Grand Ambassador Ana Cantera, earn her first million dollars while he and his wife achieved seven-figure status in their first year.

After stepping away in 2017 to explore the digital-marketing landscape, the couple has returned to TLC with a renewed focus. Backed by over 20 years of experience, they have rapidly reestablished their success, fueled by an ambitious mission: to bring 100,000 new distributors into the company over the next 18 months.

The Downside of the Digital Age

The couple’s return was influenced by their experience in the digital realm. While the trend initially appeared promising, Vera emphasized that traditional network marketing, grounded in physical products and relationship-building, provides a more stable path to success.

“You can do digital everywhere in the world, so you can expand fast, but you have zero retention,” she said. “Leaders have to invest a lot of time in replacing people, and it wears you down. Because it’s easy to make a digital company, everyone wants to, and it destroys the industry.”

Ventura echoed these concerns, noting the prevalence of scams in the digital space.

“The chances that you will lose money in the digital world are very high, but with products, it’s zero,” he explained. “You’re investing in products you’re going to use. When you sell, you get your money back.”

Having returned to their roots in traditional network marketing, the couple hopes to support those who have been disillusioned by changes in the industry.

Returning to What Works

“Don’t be embarrassed to go back,” Vera advised. “Some people limit themselves thinking that if they go back to a company, they’ll look bad. In life, you have to analyze what worked for you in the past and do it again.”

For Ventura and Vera, TLC has always worked. The products deliver results, the compensation plan benefits even those without experience, and the company has a 21-year history of success. They also noted that TLC’s strong culture and humble, dedicated leadership are rare in the industry.

In addition, with the launch of TLC AI—a suite of virtual tools designed to streamline business promotions—TLC has integrated digital innovation to complement its traditional methods, allowing Ventura and Vera to leverage their experience in both arenas.

“When you put that all together, you have a company that could literally become the #1 company in the next few years,” Ventura said. “We want to be part of that growth.”

Their vision is already taking shape. For this duo, growth comes down to three key actions: presenting every day, getting products into people’s hands, and demonstrating the tangible results of joining the business. Their proven strategies, combined with frequent travel to introduce the business opportunity globally, have allowed them to rise in the ranks for four consecutive weeks and counting.

The couple is committed to sharing their knowledge with those seeking new opportunities, offering the same hope and freedom that they found at TLC.

“I want to help people who have never had a chance to make money in the industry,” Ventura said. “At TLC, it’s very possible. You don’t have to study a lot or be an expert. All you have to do is try the product and share your testimony with the masses. Anyone can do that. I want to show the world that it’s possible.”

About Total Life Changes:

Total Life Changes specializes in health and wellness products supporting weight management, energy, and full-body nutrition. The company started small, born from the passionate vision of entrepreneur Jack Fallon. Since its conception in 1999, TLC has evolved into a global force of network marketers called “Life Changers,” united by a shared mission to empower individuals around the world to lead a healthier lifestyle.

With accessible, high-quality products, a vibrant, supportive community, and a competitive commission structure, TLC provides its independent distributors the opportunity to earn extra income while making a real impact.

