Luis & Taisa Serrano From Portugal Achieve Executive Vice President Rank At PM International

Luis and Taisa Serrano stated upon their achievement:

Our story started in late 2006 when my friend David introduced us to the Network Marketing industry, we were an example of how sponsoring just one person can change their life in the Networking Marketing business, this was in our case, David only sponsored one person who was us, and shortly after he left the business.

At that time, we were the owners of a franchising brand, but we were completely broke.

We didn’t know how to provide income for the home, life took so many turns that after 4 years we sold the company to become full-time Networkers, now, 11 years later that both Taisa and fulltime in the Network Marketing industry.

We have experienced great challenges in this industry, but we always look to the future to focus on the positive things, in 2015 we were in momentum building with Monavie when the company was acquired, it was a real bucket of cold water… we lost 90% of our network, although we may have not identified with new company direction, we created our own strategy to move forward.

In August 2020, we came to a point where we stopped identifying with the company’s vision and culture, which made us look for a new home.

We had critical points that had to be fulfilled by the new company which includes being a European based company, high quality products in health and well-being, developing own products, offering a competitive price-point margin that allowed us to make sales to end customers along with have its corporate offices in Portugal.

This is how PM-International appeared, in addition to having everything we wanted, it had 29 years of experience in the market, which gave us a lot of security.

It was two fantastic years, where we felt at home again and felt that we have a company that cares about our family and the families of all the people who are part of our organization.

This new ranking is part of a highly replicable strategy for selling products online to end customers and a culture of professionalizing the profession of Networker on a full-time basis.

A very special thanks to our sponsors Alex Grapov and Marilou Predretti for always being by our side.

About PM-International AG:

PM-International AG is one of the world’s largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, wellness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg. In 2021, the PM-International group registered annual sales of $2,380 Million.

Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology.

The Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company’s core competency: it delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by TÜV SÜD ELAB. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the TÜV SÜD ELAB website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. No other competitor offers this level of transparency.

More than 750 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide. Well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 60 disciplines and 30 nations trust in FitLine nutritional supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams.

Within the framework of a unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Swiss Sliding Association (including bobsleigh), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others. Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

