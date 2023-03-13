Luis Eduardo Salvador And Marisol Moncayo Achieve Presidential Diamond Rank At BE

By Team Business For Home

Presidential Diamonds dream together. For Luis Eduardo and Sol, their love story and their introduction to network marketing began at the same time in 2019.

Luis is a Systems Engineer by profession, reaching the management level in his last company. As a student of Engineering in Hospitality and Tourism with big dreams but dissatisfied with his career, he got to know the industry through a beautiful cosmetic products company, seeing it as a way out to pay off debts, have time, and, above all, freedom of choice.

“That’s where we met,” Luis fondly reminisced, “and I think I reached the highest achievement of all, which was winning her heart.”

He and Marisol Moncayo began working and leading teams, achieving outstanding results. Eventually, they earned a steady income high enough that it allowed them to quit their conventional jobs and focus on their new careers.

“It was not easy leaving everything behind, but we were ready for this challenge,”

Marisol shared. By then, she had acquired a lot of knowledge about selling online through social networks like Facebook and Instagram and making money on different platforms without losing time or energy.

Most importantly, she learned how to market your brand or product if it still needs to exist or is still developing. And their businesses started to take off.

The BE-ginning

After the pandemic, the couple was aware that the world was changing, and technology had become a significant societal force. In search of continuing growth, they decided to go with a company where they connected with the vision and hearts of the leaders.

Marisol went on to enumerate,

“Other important criteria for us were showing us a solid company with corporate values; innovative products and services; and the most aggressive compensation plan on the market.”

After evaluating their options, BE stood out.

“There were many reasons why BE was the obvious choice for us,” explained Marisol. “BE is a company that cares about its distributors and customers. We want to be associated with a business that’s dedicated to providing quality products for our customers.”

She went on,

“Our team is made up of people who are committed to working hard every day to make sure our customers have a great experience with us.”

The Gemcutter Behind the Diamonds

“The biggest thanks goes to God,” shared Luis. “For always being with us, opening paths for us, showing us opportunities, and giving us a purpose to impact many families positively. Because of him, we dared to make decisions and make things happen in our lives.”

Marisol added, “We thank our families, especially our parents, Samu and Dani, who are our driving force. To our mentors and guides who shortened our path with their experience and wisdom, we were honored to have you join us in our journey.

“Thanks to our work team for their trust, unwavering belief, and hard work, carving their paths alongside us—they have been tremendous adventure companions and true friends.”

The Heart of BE

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to see the company’s foundations, the heart of its owners,” said Luis.

“We value our close relationship with the founders Monir, Ehsaan, and Moyn, who are brilliant in their way of working and, more than anything else, have a genuine desire to help people.”

But what does the heart of BE mean for Marisol and Luis? The couple described BE as a technology and innovation company that “gives us the peace of mind that we, our team, and the world at large are constantly growing.”

They emphasized that at the company, growth is holistic.

“We have just returned from a retreat in the Maldives courtesy of BE, where we gained unique and extraordinary experiences, surrounded by great people. It was wonderful to share the certainty in our future and that the best is yet to come.”

BE and the Future

BE revolutionizes the industry by creating an ecosystem of platforms for people in various industries, such as e-learning, tourism, financial markets, and marketing. These platforms are available to everyone with internet access and a mobile device.

Both Luis and Marisol found their place in the company.

“Our goal is to help people find and develop their true potential, teaching them to lead with values. Our mission is to allow at least 10,000 people over the next ten years to build Diamonds and train industry leaders worldwide. If it was possible for us, it is possible for you.”

For anyone wishing to join the company, Luis’ advice is

“Be teachable. You will bring much information from previous environments and beliefs that limit your potential.

“Unlearning is necessary to give space to new information that will allow you to become someone better and consequently have what you dream of. Because your dreams in this family will not be quarantined.”

“Believe in yourself,” Marisol chimes in.

“Whatever you do, people will still criticize you. God made you unique, different, and special, and if you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will either.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.be.club

