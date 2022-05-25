LR Health Named Andreas Laabs As New CEO

By Team Business For Home

The current CFO and COO of LR Global Holding GmbH, Dr. Andreas Laabs, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LR Health & Beauty SE and management responsibility for the entire LR Group as of 27 May 2022.

Dr. Laabs succeeds Andreas Friesch, who is stepping down from his position as CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE and his other management positions in the LR Group for personal reasons as of 27 May 2022.

“I would like to thank Andreas Friesch for the joint successes we have achieved for the LR Group and wish him all the best on behalf of all LR employees and partners.

I am looking forward to building on the foundations laid with the LR management team. We will continue to further digitalize our corporate structures and drive forward our international expansion by expanding our business in South Korea.

Together, we are tackling the challenges of the current market environment. In particular, we are dealing with the currently unpredictable development of the macroeconomic situation due to the conflict with Russia, the general pressure on supply chains and global trade and the resulting restraint in private consumption.

Nevertheless, we are confident that we will be able to continue the LR Group’s successful course in the long term,”

explained Dr. Andreas Laabs.

“The Supervisory Board is looking forward to the further development of the LR Group under the experienced management team headed by Dr. Laabs. Dr. Laabs has been a key figure in the management of LR since 2014 and has played a major role in shaping the success of our business.

The realignment of the management will ensure continuity of our leadership and provide new impulses and while sustainably securing the growth path beyond the current challenges,”

added Walter Muyres, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LR Health & Beauty SE.

About the LR Group

Following the motto “More quality for your life“, the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia produces and markets various health and beauty products in around 28 countries. As a modern social selling platform, the company combines personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. This expertise is particularly evident in the “LR Connect” app developed by LR itself, which supports the community in building and developing its business. The community often acting as micro influencers is young, flexible and increasingly uses social media as a sales platform.

LR’s goal is to improve people’s well-being and health with its portfolio – consisting of nutritional supplements and personal care, health representing close to 65% and beauty 35% of our sales. That is why the company continuously develops new products – from the power of nature in combination with the latest scientific findings.

The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR Health & Beauty for almost 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe.

LR has been firmly established in the market for over 35 years with around 1,200 employees and more than 300,000 registered community members. LR also established the LR Global Kids Fund e.V. which provides efficient and unbureaucratic support for deprived children and their families in many different countries around the world in cooperation with local institutions. The commitment to take responsibility in terms of ESG is part of LRs philosophy. Since 2020 LR started using FSC-certified paper, takes various measures to avoid plastic consumption and switched to green pow

The post LR Health Named Andreas Laabs As New CEO appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/lr-health-named-andreas-laabs-as-new-ceo/