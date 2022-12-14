Lorien Cameron achieves $50K in at MyDailyChoice

By Nicole Dunkley

MyDailyChoice is excited to congratulate Lorien Cameron on reaching the rank of $50K! As a multiple six-figure yearly income earner, Lorien has impacted 20,000 customers and distributors combined.

“First and foremost, we joined MDC because our values aligned with the company,”

says Lorien and Sarah Kolak.

“We felt like we found our tribe, a family of like-minded people. We loved that the compensation plan pays out more to the little guy to help more people win—it’s not just the people at the top making all the money.”

Lorien told Sarah that the only way he’d be interested in returning to the industry would have to be for something extremely unique and different; it would have to be a complete game-changer and industry disruptor.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my career, it’s this: Whilst some would have you believe timing isn’t everything, it can absolutely make you a fortune when you get it right,”

says Lorien.

“We believe that’s exactly what we are about to do with the world’s first pre-paid discount travel brand in High Life Travel.

The technology behind the digital marketing system blew my mind! In all my years I’ve never seen anything like it!

Adds Lorien,

“Unlike other companies, MDC owns their technology, MDC owns their own technology which allows them to pivot based on the industry trends faster than anyone else. That’s why we aligned with them and why we believe to be the next billion-dollar giant.”

About MyDailyChoice:

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice. The powerful and rewarding House of Brands delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

