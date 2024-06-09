Lorena Gil Garza Hits Elite Rank of Super Star in only five months at Velovita®

Velovita® kicked off its 4th Anniversary in Torreón, Mexico, with a bang and concrete plans to take its Global Brand to the next level.

After launching new state-of-the-art mobile app features, announcing its expansion into China, and an epic promo where Members can earn more volume than ever, it’s no wonder Velovita® Members are more fired up than ever. Lorena Gil Garza is a true testament to Velovita’s thriving success.

After hitting the coveted elite rank of Rock Star in her first month, Lorena showed no signs of slowing down. Just four (4) short months after hitting Rock Star, she met her goal of reaching Super Star, the second-highest elite rank in the Company. To say this is a remarkable achievement is an understatement.

Lorena’s keys to success?

Determination

Leadership

Value

Self-confidence

Knowledge

Kosta Gara, the Company’s CEO, had this to say about Lorena’s significant milestone.

“I’m very proud of Lorena for taking massive action from day one and setting her sights on hitting the top ranks not just for herself but also bringing her leadership to the top.

Velovita® is very lucky to have her as one of our global leaders.” – Kosta Gara

What are Lorena’s plans moving forward?

“I plan to continue to grow and build with this wonderful Company and use my elite Super Star Rank to focus on forming a Leadership Team mainly of top ranks.”

What does it feel like to reach two elite ranks in only five (5) months of joining Velovita®?

“I feel extremely excited and blessed to have achieved the elite rank of Super Star in just five (5) months. It’s refreshing to finally be with a company that gives me all of the tools I need to succeed.

With determination and perseverance, I was able to utilize those tools to maximize my growth within the company. I was laser-focused on my goal to achieve the top rank. If you believe it, you create it with determination, decision, and action.”

When asked how Lorena achieved the highly coveted Super Star qualification after only five months at Velovita®, she replied,

“I worked tirelessly with ten (10) leaders who aspired to qualify for top elite ranks, as well as with new enrollees aiming to achieve an elite rank for the first time. Together, we persevered until we achieved our goals.”

What advice would you give to a fellow Member looking to move up the ranks quickly?

Invest in inventory of products

Be a product of the product

Know the details of the compensation plan to plan rank advancement strategically

Know the strengths and weaknesses of your leaders. As well as knowing your personal growth goals.

Congratulations to Lorena and Velovita® for these monumental feats they have accomplished in such a short time.

About Velovita

