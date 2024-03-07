Lorde + Belle Announces Pre-Launch In The UK

By Team Business For Home

Unveiling a New Era of Beauty, Wellness, and Opportunity

Lorde + Belle, a fast growing MLM company, is thrilled to announce its pre-launch in the UK, unveiling a transformative blend of skincare, makeup, and wellness products, bringing with it a wave of innovation, empowerment, and a ground floor business opportunity.

At the heart of Lorde + Belle lies a powerful mission: to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty, confidence, and potential. With a vision to inspire authenticity and self-expression, Lorde + Belle is dedicated to creating a community where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to pursue their dreams.

“The pursuit of Happiness is an essential part of our culture. We offer a home where Brand Partners and Employees can celebrate success, enjoy personal growth and prosper working together,”

stated Bill Xiang (CEO & Founder).

Lorde + Belle’s skincare line is a testament to the company’s commitment to quality and innovation. Formulated with the finest ingredients and cutting-edge technology, Lorde + Belle skincare products are designed to nourish, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, leaving it glowing with health and vitality. Clean + Safe Beauty, with no hormone disruptors, Vegan, and no preservatives.

“Joining forces with RealHer, a brand synonymous with empowerment through beauty, Lorde + Belle amplifies its mission. RealHer goes beyond cosmetics, infusing its products with positive affirmations like “I Am Enough” and “I Am Confident.”

This unique approach aims not only to beautify but also to instill a sense of self-love and confidence in its users. Our partnership with RealHer reflects our shared commitment to empowering individuals to look and feel their best,”

says Bill Xiang CEO & Founder at Lorde + Belle and RealHer.

Expanding its horizon, Lorde + Belle is proud to introduce LB Health, a new venture that transcends traditional beauty boundaries by focusing on wellness from within. With innovative products like LB COLLAGEN 4.0™ and LB OPTIMIZER 3.0™, LB Health is set to revolutionize how we think about beauty, emphasizing radiant skin, vibrant health, and overall well-being.

Lorde + Belle’s revolutionary compensation plan is designed to offer unparalleled opportunities for success, whether one’s goal is to generate additional income, build a thriving business, or both. With a simple yet robust structure, the compensation plan benefits Brand Partners at every level, providing them with the flexibility and support they need to achieve their goals.

“Our compensation plan is a game-changer in the industry, offering flexibility, simplicity, and generous rewards for our Brand Partners, whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, Lorde + Belle offers endless possibilities for growth and success.”

– Bill Xiang.

About LORDE+BELLE

Bill Xiang: “As a beauty manufacturer for over 15 years, I came across situations where brands would sacrifice potency over cost saving over and over again. Even my wife was complaining to me that she couldn’t find a skin care brand that she completely trusted and whose products actually worked. One night after hearing my wife’s complaint, I decided, “why not create a new brand of our own?” and really make a difference for all women.

That’s how Lorde+Belle skincare line was born, pouring all my 15 years of resources, expertise and beauty manufacturing experience into this collection, we developed innovative products with the highest potency, making sure they produced maximum results.

We focused on a simple system of Cleanse, Repair and Hydrate, designing the formulas with clean, safe ingredients utilizing the EU standard as our baseline. Our clinicals speak for themselves and we’re very proud that Lorde+Belle skincare line is becoming the favorite products for more and more people!. For more information please visit: www.lordeandbelle.com.

The post Lorde + Belle Announces Pre-Launch In The UK appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/03/lorde-belle-announces-pre-launch-in-the-uk/