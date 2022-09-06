Look Transforms ASEA’s Digital Presence, Wins Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards

By Team Business For Home

Look, a full service digital agency, is excited to announce that ASEA®’s new digital platform* has won two 2022 International Business Stevie® Awards – Gold for Best Health Product Web Experience and Bronze for Best User Experience.

Over the past year, Look worked with ASEA®’s Marketing and IT teams to rebuild their digital ecosystem. Look replaced their outdated web experience with a best-in-class ecommerce and marketing solution, and overhauled their enrollment flows and associate websites, all while maintaining the critical functionality of their current back-office and commission engine.

Jina Anson, ASEA® CMO said,

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the design and experience our customers will have. Look was a great partner to ASEA®. We discussed our needs and goals and the results were better than we expected.”

Look prides itself on being an integral partner for their clients, and collaboration with internal marketing and IT teams like at ASEA®, is critical when leveraging the resources and existing platforms already in place.

And while an award winning solution is great, Look understands that part of making digital transformation efforts such as these successful is delivering best-in-class solutions within timelines and budgets that make sense for forward thinking network marketing companies.

When asked about the project, Derek Woodward, ASEA® Marketing Technologist, said

“The new ASEA® website has been designed [by Look] to have a very modern ecommerce look and feel. Everyone we present the new website designs to is left with a good lasting impression, exactly what we want our customers and associates to experience.

We want our users to be ‘wowed,’ and I strongly believe each page they visit will generate that reaction.”

Founded by a leadership team with decades of experience building brands and digital solutions for the direct sales industry, the Look team has not only worked with prominent brands, but as executives for some of the top companies in the industry.

For co-founder Jason Bangeter, Look is his second agency focused on helping visionary companies take their next step. He has worked in the industry since 2003, engaging with industry brands such as

Agel

Xango

MonaVie

AT&T

BMW

Comcast

GM

MINI

Microsoft

The North Face

Specialized

Vera Wang

Lego

T-Mobile, just to name a few.

Look is the ideal partner for ambitious brands like ASEA® who are ready to take the next step in their journey. Their entire team’s primary goal has always been to deliver high caliber work for companies of all types, however, the recent Stevie awards are a testament to how they help network marketing companies achieve and see beyond their goals in the digital marketing space.

*The ASEA® digital experience is currently in development, scheduled to launch later this year.

About Look

Look is a full-service creative agency for companies interested in taking their next step. From startups to Fortune 500s, they help brands tap into their customers’ needs so they can stop chasing the current trends and look beyond them, creating solutions that are both timely and timeless.

Look works hand-in-hand with clients to ensure they understand their needs and go beyond to create real world, result driven projects.

They believe that every great company is built around a great brand, and offer a variety of services to support this including: Strategy, Branding, Digital, Marketing, Content, SEO, Social, and Advertising. Start getting to know Look at www.wearelook.com. For business inquiries call (801) 210-2789.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

The post Look Transforms ASEA’s Digital Presence, Wins Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/look-transforms-aseas-digital-presence-wins-gold-and-bronze-stevie-awards/