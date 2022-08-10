Lisa Tolbert Achieves Black Diamond Rank At The Happy Co.

By Team Business For Home

Lisa Tolbert says her passion in her Happy Co. business and in life is to help people. It’s also the reason she became a full-time brand partner with the company.

“I had nothing to lose by giving these products a shot, I had been struggling in silence for months and barely getting out of bed most days.”

Lisa says.

Lisa is a busy 52-year-old southern Minnesota mother of two teenage daughters, Sophia and Majia, and wife to Jamie. With all the goings-on in her life, Lisa says,

“I was a Momzilla, and the cycle of crabbiness, exhaustion and guilt was stuck on repeat.”

She wasn’t even a coffee drinker, but when Lisa stumbled across a friend’s Facebook Live, she decided to try them. The effects were immediate. In less than 30 minutes, Lisa felt more like herself.

“I ended up cleaning closets that day, and four-and-a-half years later, these products still work their magic.”

As a full-time Happy Co. brand partner, Lisa says she enjoys the top compensation plan along with impactful, affordable products backed by a money-back guarantee. “I love that our company stands behind the products,” she explains.

The Tolbert Family

Those products and her team’s successes have allowed Lisa to rise to Black Diamond rank in the company, affording her dream trips in addition to financial payoffs. The Happy Co. business also enables Lisa to be home with her girls.

“I missed out on so many important things when they were younger. Time is the one gift we can never get back, and now I own my time.”

“I do think there are a lot of people who will resonate with my story,” she concludes, “and want them to know there is hope. I found a solution in a cup and a cap, and believe it can help.”

