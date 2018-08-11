LifeVantage Vitality Stack Receives Bronze Stevie Award

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN ) has been awarded a Bronze Stevie Award for Best New Product or Service of the Year in the Health and Pharmaceuticals category in the 2018 International Business Awards®. LifeVantage received the award for its Vitality Stack™Packets, a portable companion to the company’s popular Vitality Stack.

The awards program was created in 2002 to honor and generate the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Since then, it has become one of the business’ most coveted prizes. The International Business Awards® are open to all organizations worldwide and include categories to honor accomplishments in all aspects of work life.

This year, the International Business Awards drew over 3,900 nominations from organizations of all types in more than 74 countries around the world. Winners were determined through more than two months of judging by the average scores of more than 270 professionals worldwide. The awards will be presented during a gala event in London, England, on October 20.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Stevie Award-winner,”

said LifeVantage President and CEO Darren Jensen.

“It confirms what we’ve known all along – that the Vitality Stack represents a breakthrough system of products for biohackers and any health-minded individual. It’s making a significant impact in the lives of our customers.”

LifeVantage introduced Vitality Stack Packets on January 20 of this year as an additional entry point for on-the-go customers who want to improve their health through biohacking. Less than seven months later, Vitality Stack Packets continue to make significant strides in the market, further cementing LifeVantage’s position as a pioneer and global leader in the biohacking movement. Vitality Stack was introduced to the market a few months earlier in November 2017.

Vitality Stack consists of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer™that is proven to fight oxidative stress, Protandim® Nrf1 Synergizer™to boost mitochondrial production, PhysIQ™ProBio that supports a healthy microbiome, and Omega+ that provides the fatty acids needed to support brain health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code.

The company is engaged in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products, including Protandim®, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; TrueScience®, a line of Nrf2 infused skin care products; Petandim™ for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs; Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes; PhysIQ™, a Smart Weight Management System; and Omega+, a 3-in-1 fish oil supplement.

LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

