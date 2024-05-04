LifeVantage Quarter Revenue Down 10.2% To $48.2 Million

By Team Business For Home

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary*:

Revenue of $48.2 million, a decrease of 10.2% from the prior year period. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue was down approximately 8.7%;

Revenue in the Americas decreased 5.9%, and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased 22.4%. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue in Asia/Pacific Europe decreased approximately 16.1%;

Net income per diluted share was $0.13, versus $0.08 per diluted share a year ago;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.21, compared to $0.08 a year ago; and

Adjusted EBITDA increased 54.7% to $5.1 million.

* All comparisons are on a year over year basis and compare the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to the third quarter of fiscal 2023, unless otherwise noted.

“We were very pleased with our improved profitability in the third quarter reflecting continued progress with our LV360 strategic transformation,”

said Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer of Life Vantage.

“Adjusted EBITDA was up 55% to $5.1 million for the quarter and our Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 440 basis points to 10.5%, reaching double-digits for the first time in 10 quarters.

Productivity gains have helped drive operating margins as well as mitigate top-line headwinds and revenue per Consultant continued to trend upward, rising 6% in the third quarter despite cycling a 15% gain a year earlier.

Recent Momentum Academy events have been well attended and we continue to see high levels of engagement along with very positive responses to our latest products and innovation.

While the operating environment remains challenging, particularly on the top line, we continue to execute well against our strategic priorities and remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value for stockholders as our LV360 transformation plan continues to gain traction.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ™, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

