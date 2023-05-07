LifeVantage Q3 Fiscal 2023 – Revenue Up 7.5% to $53.7 million

By Nicole Dunkley

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) recently reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary*:

Revenue of $53.7 million, an increase of 7.5% from the prior year period. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue was up approximately 10.4%;

Revenue in the Americas increased 18.2% including a 19.5% increase in the United States. Revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased 14.2% and was down approximately 5.1% excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations;

Total active accounts declined 5.1% from the prior year period to 149,000, reflecting flat accounts in the Americas and a 16.3% decline in Asia/Pacific & Europe;

Net income per diluted share were $0.08, versus $0.09 per diluted share a year ago;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.08, versus $0.12 a year ago;

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, compared to $3.4 million a year ago; and

Strong balance sheet with $19.5 million of cash and no debt.

* All comparisons are on a year over year basis and compare the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to the third quarter of fiscal 2022, unless otherwise noted.

“Third quarter results demonstrate significant early progress of our LV360 strategic transformation initiatives, including our new Evolve compensation plan,”

said Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer of Life Vantage.

“Accelerating revenue growth was the most notable improvement of the quarter as we continued to see strong results from key products, led by TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, which has been in the U.S. market since June 2022 and just launched this quarter in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

On a constant currency basis, our third quarter revenue increased 10.4% including an 18.2% increase in the Americas.

Evolve has been well received and is just starting to gain traction with our highly engaged base of Consultants in the markets where it has launched.

We remain confident in the trajectory of our business and are in in a strong position to deliver meaningful improvement in growth and profitability over the next several years.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported revenue of $53.7 million, a 7.5% increase over the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue was up 10.4%.

Revenue in the Americas region for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 18.2%, including a 19.5% increase in the United States. Revenue in the Asia/Pacific & Europe region decreased 14.2% and was negatively impacted by foreign currency fluctuations. On a constant currency basis, revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased approximately 5.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $43.1 million, or 80.2% of revenue, compared to $40.3 million, or 80.7% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline in gross profit margin was primarily driven by elevated shipping expenses as well as shifts in geographic and product sales mix during the quarter.

Commissions and incentives expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $23.8 million, or 44.3% of revenue, compared to $23.2 million, or 46.4% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in commissions and incentives expense as a percentage of revenue was due to price increases across the product portfolio as well as impacts related to the timing and magnitude of promotional and incentive programs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $17.7 million, or 33.0% of revenue, compared to $15.3 million, or 30.6% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $17.7 million, or 32.9% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 of $14.7 million, or 29.3% of revenue.

The increase in adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense was a result of increased event and travel expenses, higher employee compensation as well as increases in outside professional services related to initiatives that launched in March 2023. These increased expenses were partially offset by decreases in legal, accounting, and tax service expenses.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.6 million compared to adjusted non-GAAP operating income of $2.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, which compares to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP income of $1.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, versus $3.4 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company generated $3.1 million of cash from operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to $5.2 million in the same period in fiscal 2022. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 were $19.5 million, compared to $20.2 million at June 30, 2022, and there was no debt outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $209 million to $212 million in fiscal year 2023 and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million to $13 million, with adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.20 to $0.26, which assumes a full year tax rate of approximately 37%.

This guidance reflects the current trends in the business. The Company’s guidance for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2023.

The Company is not providing guidance for GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2023 due to the potential occurrence of one or more non-operating, one-time expenses, which the Company does not believe it can reliably predict.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+™, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness , Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com

The post LifeVantage Q3 Fiscal 2023 – Revenue Up 7.5% to $53.7 million appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/lifevantage-q3-fiscal-2023-revenue-up-7-5-to-53-7-million/