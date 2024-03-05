LifeVantage Launches TrueScience® Activated Skin Care Collection

By Team Business For Home

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health at the cellular level, is proud to announce the launch of its TrueScience® Activated Skin Care Collection, marking a significant advancement in skincare technology and formulation.

Building on the successful October 2023 launch of TrueRenew Daily Firming Complex, a better-than-retinol alternative, LifeVantage’s entire skincare offering has been enhanced to provide skin health activation in every step. The Collection delivers a simple regimen of multi-tasking products that meet the sophisticated needs of today’s busy consumers.

The products were first revealed March 2 in Canada and Europe where they were immediately available to Consultants and Customers. The global launch continues throughout the month and into April, as they launch at various market events across the globe.

The reimagined TrueScience lineup features TrueRenew plus three, refreshed, reimagined, clean product formulas: TrueClean Refining Cleanser, TrueLift Illuminating Eye Cream, and TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer. Each is designed with cutting-edge science, including a patented Nrf2 ingredient blend plus additional premium, planet-friendly ingredients proven to support skin health and deliver visible anti-aging results, including brighter skin in as little as seven days.

Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage, expressed his excitement about the new collection:

“TrueRenew was just the beginning of a new era of activated skincare for LifeVantage. With the TrueScience Activated Skin Care Collection, we’ve kept the ingredients our customers love and elevated everything else to exceed their expectations.

The Collection offers advanced solutions for the smart skincare enthusiast, underscoring our commitment to ensuring LifeVantage Consultants have the very best, results-driven products to share and grow their businesses. This launch also reaffirms our position as a leader in innovative skincare, delivering on the promise of activating skin health to reveal every customer’s natural radiance.”

TrueClean Refining Cleanser:

A naturally radiant complexion begins with TrueClean Refining Cleanser. This product goes beyond basic cleansing with gentle exfoliation powered by pomegranate enzymes that effectively remove impurities and dead skin without stripping the skin’s natural oils. Enhanced with ginger root and bisabolol for added comfort, the cleanser now offers eight additional benefits, supported by five new ingredient studies, establishing a higher standard for clean, refreshed skin.

TrueLift Illuminating Eye Cream:

Targeting the delicate eye area, TrueLift Illuminating Eye Cream offers 360° age correction. This powerful formula visibly improves seven visible signs of aging, including dark circles, under-eye bags, fine lines, crow’s feet, eyelid roughness, and puffiness, while also visibly lifting the eyelid fold and crease. With two additional benefits and 12 new ingredient studies, this eye cream provides an instant cooling effect and contains caffeine for an alert, revitalized appearance.

TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer:

Discover luminous, youthful skin in as little as seven days with TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer, an anti-aging powerhouse. This potent formulation rapidly delivers moisture to the skin, boosts its glow, and brightens the overall complexion. It targets age spots for visible reduction and fights against the development of new dark spots, providing a full spectrum of anti-aging advantages.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

The post LifeVantage Launches TrueScience® Activated Skin Care Collection appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/03/lifevantage-launches-truescience-activated-skin-care-collection/