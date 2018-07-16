LifeVantage Elite Academy Attracts 5,000+ Attendees

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN ) concluded on Saturday its most recent Elite Academy after three days of trainings, updates, and the hint of a new product category.

The event, which kicks off a new fiscal year, was held at the Anaheim Convention Center and drew over 5,000 registrants.

LifeVantage CEO Darren Jensen continued to paint a vision for the future grounded in biohacking and nutrigenomics—grounded in correct business-building principles and fueled by putting LifeVantage at the forefront of industry trends.

He also highlighted several strides the company has made, including increased customer retention, a rising share price, and growing product subscriptions.

According to Jensen,

“we’re living in a brand-new industry. We’re no longer just competing against other direct sales companies. We have to compete for talent against Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and a lot of other companies who are incredible at connecting people to product with technology.

Our job is to equip our distributors with products, principles, and technology they need, so that earning money with LifeVantage is just as convenient, flexible, and simple as it is with Uber.”

One of the many updates came from Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Goodwin, who laid out the company’s ongoing efforts to leverage mobile, AI, and machine learning technology into its daily operations and put it into the hands of distributors with the new LifeVantage App.

“We are continuing to take big steps toward making technology a competitive edge for our company and distributors and are very excited about what the future holds,”

Goodwin said.

The LifeVantage App was introduced to the market in April and is helping fuel what Goodwin has called a digital revolution. At last count, it had been downloaded more than 9,000 times – almost double the number of users of the old set of apps – in just seven weeks’ time.

Currently available only in the U.S., the app will be available in Australia, Canada, and Mexico in the coming months. Over time, the app will be available in all LifeVantage markets.

Darren Jensen on stage in Anaheim

Goodwin also reported on several other digital initiatives that the company has either recently completed or that are currently in the works. A new checkout process is helping contribute to a high conversion rate on referral sites. A new streamlined and faster distributor enrollment process is also very close to launching. And a new chat feature has been integrated on the LifeVantage web site to further aid the check-out and enrollment processes.

LifeVantage also treated attendees to several breakout sessions on Friday afternoon with topics that ranged from social media optimization and tried-and-true business building tactics to panel discussions geared towards “mompreneurs.”

As part of LifeVantage’s ongoing effort to bring nutrigenomics and biohacking to the world, Jensen used part of Saturday’s closing session to hint at a brand-new product category that the company plans to unveil during its annual Global Convention in October.

“Our new technology and customer initiatives are designed to make proven LifeVantage products easier to access and easier to share,”

stated Jensen. “Everything we announced at Elite Academy reflects our continued growth in customer and distributor acquisition, longevity, and order sizes. It’s an exciting time to be a part of LifeVantage.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code.

The company is engaged in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products, including Protandim®, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; TrueScience®, a line of Nrf2 infused skin care products; Petandim™ for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs; Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes; PhysIQ™, a Smart Weight Management System; and Omega+, a 3-in-1 fish oil supplement.

LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/lifevantage-elite-academy-attracts-5000-attendees/