LifeVantage Appoints New President and Director of Japan

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, recently announced the appointment of Michael Allen as President and Director of LifeVantage Japan.

Mr. Allen has over 30 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region, serving in executive, sales, marketing, finance, and operational roles for multiple direct selling companies including Forever Living, Avon, and Amway.

Most recently, Mr. Allen was CEO at CMA-Interactive, a company he co-founded to specialize in business transformations.

“Michael joins us at a pivotal time as our LV360 strategic transformation initiatives, including our new, modern Consultant compensation plan, Evolve, and Customer loyalty program roll out to Japan’s dynamic leaders and culture,”

said Kristen Cunningham, Chief Sales Officer of LifeVantage.

“His broad, deep experience in the region, including his time transforming other businesses, solidifies him as the right leader for this growing LifeVantage market. We are so pleased to have him on the team.”

Mr. Allen’s enthusiasm for transformation stems from his core values. He credits his passion for the industry to its ability to provide possibilities to anyone looking to add value to their life.

“What really excites me is helping others to fulfill their passions,”

said Mr. Allen.

“I believe true, sustained success is achieved by motivating and mentoring people to be active team players.

This is the approach I take with those I work with on the corporate side as well as when partnering with the incredible LifeVantage Consultants.

I look forward to continued success in Japan for many years to come.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega, ProBio, IC Bright®, and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company’s line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

