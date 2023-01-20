LifeVantage Announces New Compensation Plan

By Team Business For Home

New Consultant Compensation Plan and Customer Loyalty Program Lead Out on Innovations Across the Entire Consultant and Customer Experience.

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, announced major transformation initiatives today including Evolve, an innovative approach to Consultant compensation.

“We call this strategic transformation ‘LV360′ because we looked at not just one aspect of our Consultant and Customer experience, but every touchpoint in our model.

We have been laying the groundwork for this shift over the past year with updates to things like our incentive program as well as product differentiation and positioning,”

said Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeVantage.

“Each element of this groundbreaking transformation was designed in response to evolving consumer trends, while also supporting growth opportunities and multiple paths to earned success for our Consultants, previously known as our Distributors. It’s truly an undertaking that is the first of its kind in this industry.”

LV360 initiatives were announced to Consultants during the Rock the Rhythm event on January 18, 2023. The event was simultaneously broadcast in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Japan markets, to an audience of over 10,000.

In addition to Evolve, LV360 initiatives include a new Customer loyalty program called Rewards Circle. Both Evolve and Rewards Circle are scheduled to launch in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Japan on March 1, 2023.

These initiatives are planned to roll out to other markets where LifeVantage products are sold and distributed over the next 12 months.

New products, the Rise AM™ & Reset PM™ System and LifeVantage D3+, were also announced as the Company continues to advance its product innovation roadmap, building on the strong momentum from its recent introduction of Liquid Collagen. LV360 initiatives also include a revamped e-commerce experience as well as major enhancements to Account and Subscription management.

Several new promotions and incentives will be rolling out in advance of the March 1st launch to help Consultants prepare for the exciting new opportunities that lie ahead.

Over the coming weeks the Company will host over 50 roadshows and virtual training sessions globally aimed at developing rising, confident leaders, excited to share this cutting-edge opportunity with others. Regional Evolve events will also be held in March in the U.S., Australia, and Japan to continue field support and training of these new initiatives.

“LifeVantage has always had the reputation for having the very best activating products on the market which has led to years of stability.

What excites me the most about LV360 is that we did not approach these initiatives out of necessity. We approached them with the desire to further solidify our status as the company to watch in the space.”

said Fife.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+™, ProBio™, IC Bright®, and Daily Wellness™ dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company’s line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ™, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

