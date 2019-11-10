Leverage MarTech for Efficient Marketing

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

Our expert On the Fly this week is Brandi Starr, Chief Operating Officer of Tegrita Consulting Group. Like a true Modern Marketing Maven, Brandi reminds us (with help of a travel analogy) that doing efficient marketing with less effort is possible.

What does traveling have to do with martech? Brandi explains, just like having the right tools can save us time and make our travel effortless, marketing automation can help us do our jobs more efficiently and make it more enjoyable.

Most marketers have so much on their plate that they don’t have time to build a proper strategy or to analyze their performance. Leveraging marketing technology effectively can save time for marketers to do things that really matter.

Watch full video:

Visit OnTheFly.Experts to see all episodes.

