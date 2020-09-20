Less Screen Time Can Mean More Inspiration

By Srijana Angdembey

More time at home has meant more screen time. If you are feeling worn out by endless virtual meetings and events, you’re not alone. Why discuss this on a blog about a video series? Because we are all feeling the burn out and it may be affecting our creativity.

Scott Monty , strategic communications and leadership advisor, says, “Take time away from your screen because, after all, we’ve only got so much attention and so much time to give to each other, and to this world.” Scott recommends spending time in nature and reading different material. Mix it up and try different authors and genres for different viewpoints to help inspire you and keep you fresh.

