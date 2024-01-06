Lee Jeong Sook From South Korea Achieves Diamond At QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

Before joining the Network Marketing Industry, QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Lee Jeong Sook from South Korea achieved her dream of becoming a Math Teacher. However, her dream was much different than the reality. She loved helping people, but struggled to live the lifestyle she wanted on a teacher’s income.

A friend recommended Network Marketing, and it was exactly the opportunity she was looking for. Lee Jeong’s success in the industry led her to QuiAri, where she is well on her way to reaching the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond.

“I enjoyed helping people as a Math Teacher, but it was on such a small scale that I didn’t feel like I was making a difference and the money wasn’t the best. I didn’t want to go back to school, but I needed a great opportunity to help me make ends meet. Network Marketing was the answer. I joined a global health and wellness company.

I was happier, and my business was doing well, but I never felt like it was my forever home. Since joining QuiAri, all that has changed. This is where I was meant to be.

I’ve had the opportunity to help many incredibly grateful people, not just in South Korea, but worldwide, and it feels wonderful. I just achieved the high rank of Diamond, and my business is nowhere close to reaching its full potential. QuiAri is the biggest opportunity of my life,”

stated QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Lee Jeong Sook.

Lee Jeong Sook has gone all-in on QuiAri’s life-changing anti-aging Products, and one-of-a-kind business opportunity featuring industry-first Same Day Pay. While many anti-aging products do not have proprietary ingredients, QuiAri has arguably one of the most important – MaquiX®.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina collaborated with Dr. Juan Hanke, the #1 Maqui Berry Scientist in the world, to create a proprietary extract of the Maqui Berry, the world’s new #1 anti-aging superfruit. MaquiX® is scientifically proven to boost the antioxidant power of the Maqui Berry up to 10 times. In addition to anti-aging benefits, Maqui has recently been discovered by scientists to help with total body health.

“Maqui is great for anti-aging, which is expected to be a $60 billion (USD) market by 2030, but it also has nutrients, such as potassium, fiber, vitamin C, iron, and calcium, which science has shown to help boost your immune system, strengthen bones and joints, increase cognitive function, rejuvenate vision, improve digestion, decrease inflammation, and promote clean and healthy skin.

I’ve taken QuiAri Products which all have Maqui and MaquiX® and noticed an improvement in my skin tone and help with digestion. My stomach feels fantastic, and my skin feels softer and smoother. I’ve taken other anti-aging products before and, in my opinion, QuiAri Products are far superior. They work quickly and taste delicious,”

said Lee Jeong Sook.

The QuiAri Opportunity and industry-first Same Day Pay – that’s commissions paid the very same day in South Korea (in 5-Minutes or less elsewhere) – has become every bit the game-changer Founder & CEO, Bob Reina expected it to be. Even outside of the Direct Sales industry, Same Day Pay / 5-Minute Pay is rare. Typical pay cycles are every 2 to 4 weeks, which is one of the reasons why people are joining QuiAri.

“Productivity on my Team is at its highest, and that is a direct result of Same Day Pay. I think it’s brilliant. No one in South Korea has ever seen a company this dedicated to helping others get ahead.

I believe getting paid the same day encourages Promoters to work harder to build their Team and grow their business.

There is instant gratification. I was amazed the first time I finished up a sale and my phone alerted me that I had just been paid. It has changed my life and the lives of everyone on my Team.

Plus, there are multiple ways to earn money through QuiAri’s generous Compensation Plan, so everyone has the opportunity to experience Same Day Pay, which was by design. QuiAri’s Executive Team is the best in the industry,”

said Lee Jeong Sook.

QuiAri’s innovation and strength originates with Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience. It is the only company in Network Marketing history to open in 100+ countries at once. 2023 was a phenomenal year for the company, as Bob Reina successfully opened 4 new countries – that includes South Korea.

“I’m so excited to have QuiAri in South Korea because it is still very new and there is plenty of room for growth. Who doesn’t want to look and feel younger and make more money? Obviously, everyone has that same dream to be healthier and more successful, but not everyone has the opportunity to make it happen.

What I like most about QuiAri is that you can get started quickly either part-time or full-time using only your smartphone and work around your busy schedule. I found QuiAri to be the perfect opportunity for people new to Network Marketing.

The Compensation Plan is very generous and easy to understand. You can actually reach Crown Purple Diamond, the highest rank, starting with just 2 people – one on your Left and one on your Right – and all the resources you need to get started are free in your Portal. This is the future of Network Marketing. QuiAri is just ahead of the curve,”

said Lee Jeong Sook.

Lee Jeong Sook said she has big dreams and plans on further expanding her business beyond the borders of South Korea.

“The more lives I can change, the happier I will be. I feel comfortable promoting QuiAri outside of South Korea because all materials are available in Korean as well as 9 other languages.

If you want to build a large global Team of Promoters and Customers, nothing is stopping you. We also have very supportive Leaders and a world-class Customer Service Team willing to help you every step of the way.

It’s just one of the many ways QuiAri helps put your dream lifestyle within reach,”

stated Lee Jeong Sook.

