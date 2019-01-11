Learn How to Prevail in the Experience Economy at Modern Customer Experience 2019

By Rob Tarkoff

There’s a shift in power happening across the customer experience landscape. The enterprise is no longer driving innovation, your customers are. And they’re raising the bar at a rapid pace. This is the Experience Economy.

In this new paradigm, consumers are reinventing how they select, shop, prepare, track delivery, and seek services. Their expectations are in a constant state of innovation, and their experience with your brand reigns–it’s inseparable from the goods and services you provide. Whether you’re in marketing, sales, commerce, or service, you’re on the front lines of this revolution.

Learn how to succeed in the Experience Economy this spring at Modern Customer Experience 2019. From March 19-21, thousands of customer experience practitioners, partners, and industry experts will congregate in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay.

Together, we’ll explore the key elements of this new landscape, and discuss how to create connected, data-driven experiences. As the EVP of Oracle CX Cloud, I’ll illustrate our vision, mapping Oracle’s strategy to your priorities so that you can position your company for success.

We’ll also hear from leading brands, who are harnessing cutting-edge and customer-driven innovations. Dozens of analysts and thought leaders will contribute to the event’s comprehensive curriculum, sharing their perspectives of working with small and large brands to drive legendary customer experiences. Lastly, an inspiring lineup of speakers will reinvigorate us with stories of risk, failure, and success.

The time has come to radically change the way you think about the customer experience. We’ll see you in Las Vegas.

The time has come to radically change the way you think about the customer experience.

