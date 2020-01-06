Learn and Wear Your “Entrepreneur Helmet” by Leigh Barnes

By Simon Chan

Leigh Barnes shares lessons and strategies from over 28 years of business experience. She talks about her highest highs and lowest lows and how to recover and keep going.

Who is Leigh Barnes?

Leigh Barnes is a southern girl from Memphis Tennessee who has been an entrepreneur for over 28 years. She got started when she was a teenager and created her own private label of wedding veils. She built a massive business and in 1997 she became the youngest to earn the Small Business of the Year award presented by Ernst & Young for the city of Memphis.

Leigh however experiences some life changes including when she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer which changed her life forever. She credits her deep faith in God and her fighting attitude to help her battle the disease.

These life changes also led her to network marketing in which Leigh and her husband Brent became multiple six figure earners and won numerous incentive trips.

Favorite Quote

“Stick and Stay Till You Get Paid” (Kim Klaver)

Must Read Book

Bible

Art of Exceptional Living by Jim Rohn

Born to be Awesome by Carol Stanley

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video and Text Messaging

Recommended Online App

Elify Shuffle

BombBomb

Contact Info

Phone: 615-238-4606

