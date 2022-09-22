Leadership Trifecta Joins DreamTrips International

By Team Business For Home

The excitement is palpable at DreamTrips International with the recent addition of a leadership trifecta unlike any other. With combined network marketing experience of nearly 75 years, three powerhouse professionals:

Peter Powderham

Shush Arya

Dr. YiChe Wu

Intend to capitalize on DTI’s experiential product and hybrid compensation plan, which includes a uniquely blended binary and matrix system.

Peter Powderham’s long career has spanned 43 years in the MLM industry working both the corporate side and in the field. He spent nine years running large MLM companies as a general manager and CEO between 1992 and 2001.

His excellence in the field earned him master distributor status with three companies, as well as highest income achiever status with four, including Tiscali, Network UK and WorldVentures.

Powderham has also served the wider industry as a council representative for the Direct Selling Association United Kingdom and the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. As a member of UK DSA’s Legal Task Force, he helped draft industry regulatory language which would become an Act of Parliament in the UK and be adopted by the European Union in 1997.

Shush Arya is also a native of the United Kingdom, where he has worked as an international speaker, coach and trainer and helped thousands of people worldwide create freedom via network marketing for the past 19 years.

A passionate traveler, Shush is on a mission to help others succeed by combining a servant leadership philosophy with DTI’s genius Discover DreamTrips Experience system to train and build a thriving culture and community.

Dr. YiChe Wu, who lives and works in Singapore, originally trained as a dental surgeon, but gave up his full-time practice over a decade ago to travel the world as a speaker, helping build network marketing teams numbering in the thousands. His last 12 years have been completely wrapped up in travel and network marketing, both of which he says are truly magical when done properly.

“Peter, Shush and Dr. Wu are some of the best networkers in the industry and I’m excited to join forces with them to grow and build DreamTrips International,”

says DreamTrips International CEO, Mark Smith.

Tammy Smith, DTI’s Chief Field Officer says,

“It’s an honor to work alongside people with the industry experience that Peter, Shush and Dr. Wu have acquired. With their expertise in both MLM and travel, we will create a solid platform for people to grow a successful global business.”

There’s a drive at DTI, Powderham, Arya and Wu recognize, to create something special and unique—not a copy of what came before. The attraction was undeniable for these industry power players and the active roles they play at DTI will surely accelerate the pace and upward trajectory of the company.

“Throughout my 43 years in this amazing industry, I have learnt to recognize the essential elements that make network marketing so special. For decades, my family have enjoyed the exceptional rewards this unique business model can deliver and the total freedom we now experience.

In associating with DreamTrips International, I am absolutely convinced we will again reinvent the meaning of fun and freedom. I have been energized, in fact re-energized, since the very first contact with Mark and Tammy Smith and their vision for the future of travel and network marketing. DreamTrips International is about three things…travel, travel and travel!”

Powderham says.

About DreamTrips International:

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips.

