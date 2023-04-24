Leaders From 15 States Attended Streakk India Fest

By Team Business For Home

The excitement and anticipation for the Streakk Fest are well deserved as attendees from all over the world come together to learn about the vision, mission, and future of Streakk. It’s also an event where like-minded individuals meet to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

After a very successful Streakk Fest in Europe, where the CEO of Streakk, Suki Chen, visited 5 countries: France, Poland, Austria, Germany, and London, bringing more people to the already 1.2 million-strong community, the Streakk Fest arrived in Asia for the third time this year in India; the first was a massive event in Turkey early in January, followed by Bangladesh in February.

The Streakk roadshow arrived in New Delhi, India, on April 16th, making this the second time Streakk has visited this amazing country. The first time was in Goa, in September 2022, with over 2,000 attendees.

Streakk knows the importance of getting into India, the largest populated country in the world with over 1.4 billion people. India is one of the biggest communities of Streakk, and together, Streakk intends to bring unique opportunities to many individuals around the world.

The culture of heartfelt hospitality is one of the most defining characteristics of India. People in India are known to have the highest regard for guests and value hospitality. As such, the CEO got a warm welcome on arrival. Numerous people presented Suki Chen with floral garlands as a sign of their warm welcome, which is customary in Indian culture.

A thousand people attended the Streakk Fest in New Delhi. During the event, top leaders from more than 15 states actively participated and shared their commitment and excitement for the community.

The venue was planned to hold 600 attendees, but just before the start, 300 extra chairs were added to accommodate more leaders looking to gain insight about the company’s mission. The seating was still not enough to accommodate the extra 100 people who had to stand, eager to listen to Suki Chen and all the news and announcements he had to give to the massive crowd.

He spoke to the crowd and explained the company’s mission and the upcoming updates in the Streakk. Suki also highlighted the many ways that Streakk is redefining the blockchain industry, including the use of cutting-edge node technology.

One of the major pillars of Streakk is the community of Streakkers, who are more than a community; they are a family. Suki explained the many benefits of being part of the Streakk community, including financial freedom and personal growth. He also expressed his excitement for the future and encouraged everyone to join the Streakk community and become a part of Streakk’s revolution.

The CEO also emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication, as he personally recognized the hard work of the rank achievers from diamond to other levels. Hard-working leaders such as Dr. Ashok Kumar, who is now Streakk’s crown diamond was acknowledged at the event.

He further encouraged attendees to always put in the right work and dedication in order to achieve the level of success they envision for themselves. At the end of the event, Suki invited everyone to join Streakk’s first-year anniversary, which will be held in Dubai this summer.

About Streakk

Streakk is a truly decentralized platform that gives users 100% control over their keys and crypto. As such, users earn without giving up custody of their funds.

Since its launch, Streakk has built the fastest community in the world, with an ever-increasing global community of over 1.2 million members. The company aims to create the future of finance by maximizing the potential of crypto. The industry-leading Streakk wallet enables users to earn rewards on over 20 different cryptocurrencies without handing over custody of their funds.

Streakk is offering a safe, stable, innovative, and user-friendly solution to both seasoned and new crypto holders. Please visit streakk.io for more information.

The post Leaders From 15 States Attended Streakk India Fest appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/04/leaders-from-15-states-attended-streakk-india-fest/