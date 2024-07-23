Leader Christina Perry Brings Her Passion to Touchstone Essentials

By Team Business For Home International

Christina Perry possesses over 20 years of successful experience building teams and growing a number of well-known businesses, establishing herself as a pillar in the direct sales industry with relationships all over the world. It’s been several years since Christina worked in the field, but she’s ready to dive head-first back into a role that she loves.

However, it’s not just in direct sales that Christina has thrived. Christina is a motivational speaker and trainer, and has ample experience in the corporate sector, leading C-Suites and building campaigns. Additionally, Christina and her husband, Todd, have their own wholesale business with an international footprint, which Todd runs as CFO and product-guru.

Over the past few years, as Todd Perry focused his financial expertise on their wholesale business, Christina provided consulting to young start-ups on how to build a successful direct sales model. As the industry bounced back post-pandemic, Christina yearned for the camaraderie of working directly with her colleagues.

Passion for people, her community, and mentorship is what drives Christina’s ambition and enthusiasm in direct sales. Ready to re-engage, she began seeking out an established business to call home–a company with strong footing that she can really sink her teeth into, whole-heartedly.

After spending months sitting with the idea of re-entering the field, Christina decided to team up with Touchstone Essentials. Her decision to join Touchstone Essentials came from the heart, as an intentional move that she’s excited to embark on,

“I made a decision to get back to what ignites my passion, helping people reach their potential while building their future for the better, because it all comes back around.”

The strength of a company’s products and a solid foundation based on integrity is what can make or break a business, Christina asserts. Touchstone Essentials is a nutritional supplements direct sales company that’s been steadily growing for the past 12 years, headed by CEO Eddie Stone. Touchstone Essentials takes their identity seriously, focusing on clean, organic products and cultivating a culture of growth and healthy living.

“During COVID, lots of companies went backwards, but Touchstones Essentials’ sales went up in large measure due to their state-of-the-art digital advertising and marketing strategy and their commitment to providing a business one can build on their own terms.

That’s very important to me, to see continued growth, a business model that is suited for the traditional as well as the creator economy,”

says Christina,

“I don’t have to worry about the company, I don’t have to worry about the ownership, I don’t have to worry that they’re going to change the products. I feel more confident than I ever have in a company.”

The confidence in Touchstone Essentials and its leadership solidified Christina’s decision to re-establish herself in the field.

Christina is ecstatic to get back into the field and help put together teams of individuals that truly want to grow and thrive on their own terms.

“Direct sales is a vehicle for self-mastery. From a home-business standpoint, it gives people independence and self-worth. Whether or not that individual is able to get out into the workforce, they can curate a business that works for them.”

In terms of Touchstone Essentials’ products, Christina and her husband are both excited to add the clean, organic products that Touchstone offers to their own regimen, and to share the products with others. The commitment to clean and organic ingredients strikes a nerve with the Perrys, as Todd Perry is a two-time transplant and cancer survivor. In fact, Christina donated a kidney to him in 2018, something she considers one of her greatest accomplishments.

As for what’s coming next with Touchstone Essentials, Christina comments, “I want this to be the biggest build I’ve ever been a part of.” Already, Christina is making a mark as she cultivates a growing community of dedicated affiliates. Based on her track record in the industry, there’s no doubt that great success lies ahead.

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was founded in 2012 by industry veteran, Eddie Stone, with a vision of organic goodness accessible to everyone. They ship to over 60 countries around the world. Touchstone Essentials has been experiencing significant growth in the US and beyond thanks to the automated marketing systems available to its affiliates. They describe themselves as proud rebels with a cause, offering products to detox, build, and balance the body. When you join as an affiliate+ you’re the CEO of your own empire, but you’re not alone. Touchstone Essentials includes a turn-key digital marketing system, free Gift Cards and other acquisition resources, all at no cost. For more information visit http://www.thegoodinside.com/.

