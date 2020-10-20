Larry Ellison Joins the Oracle Cloud CX Virtual Summit on October 29

By Michael McNichols

Calling all sales professionals! If the Experience Economy has taught us anything, it’s that every customer interaction matters. How are today’s successful sales teams leveraging data to engage their customers, and what can we learn from their expertise?

Join us online Thursday, October 29, at 12:00p.m. PT for our free Oracle Cloud CX Virtual Summit event. Hear from Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison, industry thought leaders, and global companies, as they talk about the future of CX and how to harness data to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time.

Here’s more detail on what attendees can expect during the Oracle Cloud CX Virtual Summit:

12:05 The Future of CX: Larry Ellison and Rob Tarkoff, EVP of Oracle CX and Data Cloud, open the event with a fireside chat on how connected data across organizations empowers employees to manage customer needs and expectations effectively. They’ll discuss the future of CX and how Oracle is helping various industries apply data in new ways to drive innovation and compete in the Experience Economy.

1:05 The Shift to Digital Selling at Ricoh: Samantha Mohr, VP of Inside Sales at Ricoh, and Katrina Gosek, VP of CX Product Strategy at Oracle, discuss how Ricoh is shifting to digital selling and redesigning the experience for their sellers and customers.

1:25 Women in Leadership Panel: Optimizing Online Experiences to Address Accelerating Change: In this panel discussion, Lisa Joy Rosner, Senior VP of Brand and Content Marketing at Oracle, and Susan Andreeff, Senior Manager and Agile Product Manager of Digital Commerce at Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Susan Fisher, Senior Manager of Global CRM & CPQ Platform Development at Hyster-Yale Group talk about strategies for responding to changing customer needs and how they’re optimizing their organizations’ performance to thrive in this new normal.

1:45 Buying Signals and the Future of Sales and Commerce: In this panel discussion, Katrina Gosek, VP of CX Product Strategy at Oracle, Kamyar Seradjfar, VP of CX Sales Product Management at Oracle, and Ian Davis, VP of CX Commerce Product Management at Oracle share their thoughts on the future of sales and commerce, and COVID-19’s impact on human behavior and our reliance on technology.

2:05 Visualize Your Path to Sales Excellence: Michelle Brusyo, Director of CX Sales Product Strategy at Oracle and Douglas Wise, Product Marketing Manager of CX Sales at Oracle, discuss how companies can unify and enrich their customer data across sales, service, marketing, and finance, and reveal how customers are successfully increasing sales in these challenging times.

2:05 Visualize Your Path to Digital Commerce Excellence: Jeri Kelley, Director of CX Commerce Product Strategy at Oracle, and Shad Stallians, Senior Product Marketing Manager of CX Commerce at Oracle, explore common stages of digital commerce maturity, highlighting how thriving organizations are continuously evolving to connect their customers to all of their goods and services using intelligent, buyer-specific experiences that can be deployed anywhere.

